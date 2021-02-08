Iran Independent News Service

Asia Pacific Eye Health Supplement market is growing along with the industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report. The Asia Pacific Eye Health Supplement market is expected to reach US$ 593.12 million by 2027 from US$ 370.69 million in 2019; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019–2027.

Eye supplements are nutritional products which care recommended to maintain eye health and good vision. The eye health supplements prominently comprises vitamin A, lutein & Zeaxanthin, omega 3 fatty acids, gamma-linoleic acid, and others. These nutritional supplements helps to sustain eye function, reduce the development of age-related eye diseases, and protect eyes against harmful light. Eye health supplements can be useful over range of eye diseases such as dry eye, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts amongst others.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Eye Health Supplement market included in the report are, World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and National Health Institutes.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Medical Device industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Eye Health Supplement assays in the market.

Asia Pacific Eye Health Supplement market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Eye Health Supplement market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC EYE HEALTH SUPPLEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Ingredient Type

  • Lutein and Zeaxanthin
  • Antioxidants
  • Omega-3 fatty acids
  • Coenzyme Q10
  • Flavonoids
  • Astaxanthin
  • Alpha-Lipoic acid
  • Others

By Indication

  • Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)
  • Cataract
  • Dry eye syndrome
  • Others

By Forms

  • Tablet
  • Capsule
  • Drops

By Country

  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of the Asia Pacific 

Company Profiles

  • Nordic Naturals
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
  • The Nature’s Bounty Co
  • AMWAY
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Alcon Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Vitabiotics Ltd.
  • Alliance Pharma PLC
  • Allergan Plc.

