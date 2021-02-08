The Asia Pacific electroplating market is expected to grow from US$ 5,080.42 million in 2019 to US$ 7,486.10 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Electroplating Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Electroplating market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Electroplating or galvanic electrodeposition, is defined as an electrochemical metal finishing process in which metal ions dissolves in solution are deposited on a substrate with the help of electricity. This process helps to create a protective coating over the substrate which offers resistance over corrosion and enhance the overall appearance of the product. Under the mechanism, the electric current through a solution of the dissolved metal ions and the metal object to be plated. The process is used to plate or coat several ferrous and non-ferrous metal objects and plastics by using metals such as copper, tin, zinc, gold, palladium, platinum, silver, chromium and aluminium.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to account for a remarkable share of the electroplating market during the forecast period. Germany contributed to the largest share in the Asia Pacific electroplating market. Rapid urbanization coupled with increased production of consumer electronics are some of the potential drivers facilitating the growth of the electroplating market in the Asia Pacific. Germany is considered to be one of the significant markets of electroplating, in terms of production and consumption, followed by other economies Japan, India and others. Further, the growth of end use industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, medical, jewelry and others with strong presence of leading manufacturers have significantly driven the growth of the electroplating market in the region.

Major key players covered in this report:

Atotech

Ing. Max Schlötter GmbH & Co. KG

Jing Mei Industrial Limited (JMI)

Klein Plating Works Inc.

Toho Zinc Co., Ltd

Cherng Yi Hsing Plastic Plating Factory Co., Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Electroplating market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Electroplating market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Electroplating market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Electroplating market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Electroplating market.

