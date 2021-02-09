Needless to explain its primary function, a position sensor helps to detect the position of an object from or to a fixed point. Position sensor provides the much important positional feedback for automobiles and robots. One of the easiest to use and most inexpensive types of position sensor is potentiometer. Linear variable differential transformer (LVDT), on the other hand, is an inductive position sensor that is less likely to undergo mechanical wear problems. The movement of an object can be detected in both angles and a straight line with the help of rotational and linear sensors respectively.

Global Position Sensor Market: Key Trends

The analysts foresee the growth of the world position sensor market to gain a strong momentum on the back of an enlarging adoption in the aerospace sector, incorporation into modern automobiles, and mounting investment in manufacturing infrastructure. This growth in the world position market is expected to be propelled by the rising trend in robotics application and industrial automation.

Vendors looking to earn grander business opportunities in the world position sensor market could be benefited by vital applications in robotic construction. The wheels as well as the moving arms of a robot can be assessed with position feedback received from position sensors. This can significantly reduce errors and better the efficiency of the robot during its operations. The demand in the world position sensor market is anticipated to be bolstered further with a telling increase in the adoption of robotics in different sectors.

However, vendors could be challenged by the lack in the capability of procedures used to evaluate the performance of position sensors. Nevertheless, advancement in technology and the advent of innovative and improved procedures are predicted to address the challenge in the world position sensor market.

Global Position Sensor Market: Market Potential

The functions of a position sensor in automobiles are crucial. Any malfunction in its position sensor can cause the automobile to come to a complete stop or break down. A similar situation has been identified with the position sensor of Toyota’s 2017 pickup truck Tacoma. The company is set to recall approximately 32,000 Tacoma pickup trucks in the U.S. on account of their possibility to stall without a warning. The recall concerns Tacomas from the model years 2016–2017 with V-6 engines.

Toyota believes that the malfunction of crank position sensor in the Tacomas could have occurred because of immoderate anti-corrosion coating applied during the production of engine crankshaft timing rotor. Company dealers are expected to replace the faulty crank position sensors for free.

Global Position Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

For the forecast period 2017–2025, the Asia Pacific position sensor market could record a larger share owing to a snowballing demand in automotive applications. Besides this, Asia Pacific is considered as the heart of most established markets such as automotive and consumer electronics in the world. The rise in investment in these sectors in key countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India is envisaged to set the tone for an impressive growth in the international position sensor market. As a worldwide manufacturing hub, China is foreseen to showcase a substantial potential for growth in the manufacturing sector. The growth of the China position sensor market could be fueled with the surge in industrial automation.

Global Position Sensor Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the popular players operating in the worldwide position sensor market could be TE Connectivity Ltd., ams AG, Renishaw plc, MTS Systems Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc. Mergers and acquisitions and new product development are envisioned to be critical business strategies fleshing out in the worldwide position sensor market.

