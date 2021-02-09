The closed system drug transfer devices market was valued at US$ 374.48 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,661.83 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004921/

The closed system drug transfer devices protect hazardous drugs or vapors during drug preparation and administration. It comprises components that enable the filtering of dangerous vapors out of the system. Closed system drug transfer devices play a significant role in the protection of healthcare professionals from antineoplastic as well as other harmful medications. The growing emphasis on the implementation of occupational health and safety standards by government authorities are offering lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market. The closed system drug transfer devices market growth is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of chemotherapy and the improvement of regulatory guidelines regarding hazardous drugs. Moreover, the rising number of chemotherapeutic drug approvals is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of regulatory guidelines regarding health workers’ safety in emerging countries limits the market’s development.

The market for Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) in Europe is positively affected. For instance, the necessity to divert healthcare staff and resources to address the pandemic has resulted in the suspension of cancer screening programs for asymptomatic patients in many countries. In March 2020, the Welsh government and the Scottish government suspended screening programs for breast, cervical, and bowel cancer.

Company Profiles

BD

B. Braun Medical Inc.

ICU MEDICAL INC.

EQUASHIELD

Corvida Medical

Yukon Medical

Caragen Ltd

Simplivia Healthcare Ltd.

JMS CO., LTD

Victus, Inc.

Market Insights

Growing Adoption of Chemotherapy

Several hazardous drugs, such as antineoplastics, monoclonal antibodies, and antibiotics, are used during patient treatment protocols. Pharmacists, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers are at significant risk of exposure to hazardous drugs. The cancer treatment comprises the utilization of antineoplastic medications that can cause several health implications if ingested. The antineoplastic can have a severe impact during pregnancies, and the exposure can lead to chromosomal abnormalities. The surface contamination of chemotherapy treatment can impact not only healthcare professionals but also patients and their families. An increasing number of cancer cases are anticipated to drive the adoption of chemotherapies across the globe. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, ~9.6 million deaths were reported due to cancer worldwide. According to the study conducted by the American Cancer Society in 2019–2020, chemotherapy is the most common cancer treatment among stage III breast cancer women as ~56.0% of stage III breast cancer cases prefer chemotherapy in the US. Further, according to the same study, ~43.0% of the patients chose chemotherapy to treat large B-cells during 2012–2016. Thus, the consequent surge in adopting chemotherapies would eventually drive the demand for closed systems drug transfer devices in the coming years.

Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices global and regional market, which covers several industry dynamics. The Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details with market risk, growing demand and raw materials. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, regional traders, suppliers, top vendors to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

Place a Direct Order of this Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004921/

Note: If you have any special requirements related to Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market Report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]