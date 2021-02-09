Developed and developing countries are anticipated to fuel the global banana chips market during the forecast period. Over the last few years, the consumption of banana chips was principally confined to the western countries. Though, with the emerging trend of westernisation of food consumption outlines in addition to growing economy, increasing urbanisation, rise in middle class population the consumption of banana chips is expected to grow at a significant rate.

Over the last few years, banana chips have become more prevalent with people owing to busy lifestyle of people, these changes are a key factor fueling the global market growth throughout the forecast period. Increased demand for packaged foods, rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are other factors that are anticipated to fuel global banana chips Market growth in the coming years. Moreover, leading players offering a wide variety of banana chips types in attractive packaging to grab consumers attention is another factor that is expected to have a positive impact on banana chips market.

Key Players:

1. Sincerely Nuts

2. Gold Chips

3. Jamaican Food

4. Maroon Pride

5. Traina Foods

6. Kenkko

7. PepsiCo

8. Celebes

9. SOS Foods Limited

10. Mota Chips

Market Segmentation:

The global banana chip market is segmented on the basis of product into heat dry, microwave dry, freeze dry. On the basis of sales channel the banana chip market is segmented into online sales, hyper/supermarket, convenience stores, others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global banana chip market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The banana chip market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Table of Content for Banana Chip Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Banana Chip Market Landscape Banana Chip Market – Key Market Dynamics Banana Chip Market – Global Market Analysis Banana Chip Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Banana Chip Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Banana Chip Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Banana Chip Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Banana Chip Market Industry Landscape Banana Chip Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures