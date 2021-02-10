The Asia Pacific prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is expected to reach US$ 1,679.956 Mn in 2027 from US$ 630.914 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019-2027. The Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Genetic diseases are, in most cases, chronic, devastating and life threatening, which often requires extensive and specialized treatments. Moreover, these diseases results in some form of disability, which may get extremely severe sometimes. These genetic diseases place a huge psychological, physical, and socioeconomic burden on patients as well as their families. The most common rare diseases are hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle-cell anemia, auto-immune diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and others. Approximately 80% of rare diseases have identified to be of genetic origin and hence have an impact on children.

Leading Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market Players:

LifeCell

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Medgenome

Eurofins Scientific

Metropolis India

SRL Diagnostics

Sandor Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

Genes2Me LLP

Illumina, Inc.

Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Asia Pacific Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

