Analog-to-digital converter market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 812.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,358.0 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.0% from the year 2019 to 2027. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Analog-to-Digital Converter market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The increasing demand for advanced data acquisition systems and rising demand for high-resolution content are the major factors propelling the growth of the analog-to-digital converter market. Moreover, the rising demand for advanced technologies in the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the analog-to-digital converter market growth in the near future. The automakers globally are observing substantial demand for smart devices in their vehicles. This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing, and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, the market of ADC is surrounded with huge opportunities.

Major key players covered in this report:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The research on the North America Analog-to-Digital Converter market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Analog-to-Digital Converter market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Analog-to-Digital Converter market.

