The European SMC BMC market was valued at US$ 619.72 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,095.82 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Europe SMC BMC Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Sheet molding composite (SMC) or sheet molding compound is known as a ready to mold glass-fiber-reinforced with polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The sheet is provided by the manufacturers in the form of rolls weighing up to 1000 kg. Alternatively, the resin coupled with related materials can be mixed on-site, according to the requirement to gain control over the chemistry and filler. This is manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped fiber, basically glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of thermoset resin, such as polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, and epoxy resin. The properties of SMC and BMC compounds such as light weight, long life, better mechanical properties, resistance to fire, corrosion & chemical, low smoke emission, and good abrasion resistant surface are the key factors propelling the SMC BMC market growth in the European region. Moreover, adoption of sustainable materials in various industries further offers ample opportunity for the key players to expand their business in the Europe SMC BMC market.

Leading Europe SMC BMC Market Players:

ASTAR S.A.

Core Molding Technologies

IDI Composites International

Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

MENZOLIT

PolyntSpA

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

HGGC, LLC.

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

LORENZ

Europe SMC BMC market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Europe SMC BMC market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Europe SMC BMC market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe SMC BMC Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

