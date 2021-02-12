Optical Modulators Materials Market – Overview

Optical modulator is an equipment used for the modification of the properties of light, particularly the laser beam. Depending on the mode of application, these optical modulators are segmented into phase modulators, intensity modulators, and polarization modulators. These modulators find their application in the sector of telecommunications and network connectivity. This has been a significant driving factor for the growth of the optical modulators materials market as the demand from the end use sector is on a constant rise.

Optical Modulators Materials Market – Notable Developments

Some of the recent and notable developments in the global optical modulators materials market are given below:

In July 2017, CASTECH Inc., a leading brand in the global optical modulators materials market announced that the company has found a new crystal that will help in the further optimization of its optical modulators devices. The crystal is called Yb: CALGO.

In July 2017, CASTEC Inc. also announced that the company has launched Chirped Mirrors to compensate the pulse broadening effects in the ultra-fast laser applications with multiple bandwidths. The company also said that they have invested in the new metrology instrument for accurate measurement of the dispersive features and properties of the optical coatings and component. The company is planning to provide highly customized solutions to their end users as per the requirements.

In November 2016, CLaser, another prominent name in the global optical modulators materials market, announced that the company has moved a new production facility based in Shanghai. The new office will be bigger and provide better environment for the on-going research and development activities of the company.

Optical Modulators Materials Market – Drivers and Restraints

There is wide range of macro as well as microeconomic factors that is influencing the development of the global optical modulators materials market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth is the advent of newer technologies such as 5G. These new technologies are being characterized by faster speed, lower latency, higher capacity, and broader and better communication bandwidth. These technologies are expected to solve the persistent and recurring connectivity and communication issue related to networks. These technologies are mainly used by the smartphone manufacturers, telecom operators, and IoT based equipment and device manufacturers. The growing sales of smartphones and the increasing demand for deployment of these faster 4G and 5G network technologies across the globe are expected to speed up the requirement for optical modulators materials. Naturally, the market is expected to receive a great impetus because of this rising demand and is thus expected to achieve higher levels of growth and development.

Optical Modulators Materials Market – Geographical Outlook

The global market for optical modulators materials is divided into five key regional segments. These segments are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global optical modulators materials market is dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific. The region is estimated to have a long lasting and continuous impact on the overall development of the global market over the duration of the given projection period of 2018 to 2028. The primary growth factor for the development of the Asia Pacific regional segment is the increasing demand for these optical modulators materials from the sectors of data center applications, telecommunications, and CATV among others. Moreover, due to presence of emerging economies such as China and India, the growth opportunities for the leading players in the global market are also high in the region. This is the reason why several of leading players in the market are setting up their bases in the region. This too is expected to act as a key driving factor for the growth of the optical modulators materials market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation;

Application

Telecommunications

Data Centers

CATV

Others

Material

Optical material

Non-optical material

Type

Fiber-coupled optical modulators

Free-space optical modulators

