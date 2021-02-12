Global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market: Overview

The global ultra violet (UV) lamps market is all set to register high growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. This growth is attributed to plethora of reasons. Ultra violet (UV) lamps are used in various end-user applications such as UV curing, water and air purification, tanning, analytical instruments, and others. This factor is working as a driver for the growth of the global Ultra violet (UV) lamps market.

Ultra violet (UV) lamps hold an ability to produce UV radiation with highest efficiency. These lamps are used to disinfect or deactivate the DNA and RNA of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens and limiting their growth. The segmentation of the global ultra violet (UV) lamps market is performed on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market for ultra violet (UV) lamps market is bifurcated into mercury-based UV lamps and UV LEDs.

Global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market: Growth Dynamics

Ultra violet lamps are gaining traction of major worldwide population owing to diverse properties they possess. One of the key factors driving the growth of the ultra violet (UV) lamps market is the environment-friendliness of the products. Apart from this, ultra violet lamps are in high demand owing to many factors such as their small size, long life, simple disposal, and flexibility to operate at various wavelengths and minimal power consumption.

Major worldwide businesses are inclined toward the use of Ultra violet lamps as they do not emit toxic chemicals. Thus, increased use for air purification, water treatment, and food and beverages disinfection is fueling the growth of the global ultra violet (UV) lamps market.

Global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market: Competitive Analysis

The global ultra violet (UV) lamps market is moderately fragmented. Presence of many active players demonstrates that the competitive landscape of the market ultra violet (UV) lamps is intense. To sustain in this competitive atmosphere, vendors are using various strategies. Several players are focused on offering customized products at affordable rates. Mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures are some of the strategies in trend today.

Major companies working in the global ultra violet (UV) lamps market are focusing on advancing the quality of products they offer. In addition to this, several players are pouring efforts to expand their regional presence. All these activities show that the global ultra violet (UV) lamps market is growing at swift pace.

The list of important players in the global ultra violet (UV) lamps market includes:

Danaher Corp.

Alpha-Cure Ltd.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Halma Plc

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

IST Metz GmbH

Severn Trent Plc

OSRAM Licht AG

Xylem Inc.

Global Ultra Violet (UV) Lamps Market: Regional Assessment

The global ultra violet (UV) lamps market is spread across five key regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions showing lucrative avenues for the growth of the market for ultra violet (UV) lamps. Key factor attributed to this growth is increased demand for UV curing equipment and technology. This aside, the ultra violet (UV) lamps market will experience remarkable avenues for expansion in North America.

