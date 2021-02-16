The Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs market is expected to reach US$ 13,618.35 million by 2027 from US$ 8,868.44 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019–2027. Gastrointestinal drugs include promotility drugs, antimotility drugs, and drugs for acid-related disorders. The generally used gastrointestinal drugs as a group are considered safe. Gastrointestinal (GI) disease affects the stomach, pancreas, rectum and large intestine, esophagus, small intestine, gallbladder, and liver. The main symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders are indigestion, heartburn, constipation bloating, and so on.

Several major primary and secondary sources associated with the Asia Pacific gastrointestinal drugs market report are the World Health Organization (WHO), Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, and others.

ASIA PACIFIC GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

Acid Neutralizers

Antidiarrheal and Laxatives

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Antiemetic and Antinauseants

Biologics

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Application

Inflammatory Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Gastroenteritis

Celiac Disease

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

