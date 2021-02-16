The Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs market is expected to reach US$ 13,618.35 million by 2027 from US$ 8,868.44 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019–2027. Gastrointestinal drugs include promotility drugs, antimotility drugs, and drugs for acid-related disorders. The generally used gastrointestinal drugs as a group are considered safe. Gastrointestinal (GI) disease affects the stomach, pancreas, rectum and large intestine, esophagus, small intestine, gallbladder, and liver. The main symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders are indigestion, heartburn, constipation bloating, and so on.
Several major primary and secondary sources associated with the Asia Pacific gastrointestinal drugs market report are the World Health Organization (WHO), Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, and others. These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Pharmaceuticals industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Gastrointestinal Drugs in the market. Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal Drugs market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Gastrointestinal Drugs market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.
ASIA PACIFIC GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Drug Class
- Acid Neutralizers
- Antidiarrheal and Laxatives
- Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Antiemetic and Antinauseants
- Biologics
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
By Application
- Inflammatory Ulcerative Colitis
- Crohn’s Disease
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- Gastroenteritis
- Celiac Disease
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Country
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Company Profiles
- Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- AstraZeneca
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
