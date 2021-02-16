Welding Gas Shielding Gas Market Research Report gives a detailed analysis of industry size, share, growth, trends, demand and forecast 2027. Welding gas/shielding gases are semi-inert or inert gases that are generally used in several welding processes such as the gas metal arc welding and gas tungsten arc welding. Their purpose is to defend the weld area from oxygen, and water vapour. There has been a rising demand for these gases from various industries such as the automobiles that have contributed to its expansion all over the globe..

The welding gas/shielding gas market has witnessed a significant growth owing to the growth in the metal and manufacturing industries. Moreover, the growing demand for Aluminum is estimated to boost the welding gas/shielding gas market in the coming years. The high demand in the automotive industry provides a wide market opportunity for the key players operating in the welding gas/shielding gas market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Welding Gas Shielding Gas market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Gulf Cryo

Iceblick Ltd.

Iwatani Corporation

Messer Group

Praxair Inc.

Southern Industrial Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Linde Group

…

The “Global Welding Gas Shielding Gas Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Welding Gas Shielding Gas market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global Welding Gas Shielding Gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Welding Gas Shielding Gas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global welding gas/shielding gas market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry, type, storage, and application. On the basis of type, the welding gas/shielding gas market is segmented into construction, energy, aerospace, metal manufacturing & fabrication, and others. Based on type, the global welding gas/shielding gas market is divided into Argon, oxygen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and others. On the basis of storage, the global market has been classified as cylinder & packaged gas distribution and merchant liquid/bulk distribution. On the basis of application, the welding gas/shielding gas market is segmented into gas metal arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Welding Gas Shielding Gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Welding Gas Shielding Gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Welding Gas Shielding Gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Welding Gas Shielding Gas market in these regions.

