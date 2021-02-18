Iran Independent News Service

North America Digital Transformation Market Opportunities during 2019-2027 with CAGR value 22.1%

Digital Transformation Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 166.07 Bn in 2017 to US$ 757.63 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 22.1% from the year 2018 to 2025. North America Digital Transformation Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Digital solutions has created a potential for companies to reach a huge mass of audience worldwide. For instance, Uber and Lyft, on-demand transportation companies, utilized digital platform and earned a huge success. These companies can be considered as a key illustration of how implementation of strategy and innovation, empowered by technology, can suddenly impact the development of the whole industry. Furthermore, in the fastest growing e-commerce market, more and more SMEs are now using online platform for providing their offerings to the customers. This has enabled them to extend their market reach, enhance external communication, augment sales, improve speed of processing, improve company image, as well as increase employee productivity.

Top Key Vendors mentioned in the Report are-

  • IBM Corporation
  • Accenture
  • SAP SE
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Capgemini
  • Adobe Systems
  • Google, Inc.
  • Dell, Inc.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the North America Digital Transformation Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Regional North America Digital Transformation Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Digital Transformation Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

What questions does the North America Digital Transformation Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry?

  • How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future
  • Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period
  • How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently
  • How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

