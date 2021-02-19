A marble is a metamorphic rock that composed of recrystallized carbonate minerals. Marble is gaining prominence in kitchen countertops, flooring, and bathroom applications. As individuals are becoming more aware of interior designing techniques, the sale of marble is soaring. Moreover, marble is more affordable than most natural stones, making it a popular choice for real estate projects. Marble is also used as a decorative purpose in construction due to its aesthetics, such as beauty and sculpture, and growing consumer preference toward the interior decoration of the housing structure, providing a drive to the market growth.

The marble market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference toward the interior decoration of the housing structure. Moreover, increasing use of marble slabs and powder provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the marble market. However, the hazard related to marble dust that causes abrasion and irritation to the skin is projected to hamper the overall growth of the marble market in the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Marble market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Asian Granito India Limited

DELTA Marble

Fox Marble Holdings plc

Hellenic Granite Company

Hilltop Granites

Kangli Stone Group

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A.

Polycor Inc.

RANAMAR

Santucci Group

The “Global Marble Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Marble market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global Marble market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Marble market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Marble market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Marble market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Marble market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Marble market in these regions.



Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.

