Adsorbent Market 2020 Industry Research Report is an in-depth and deep Research on the present condition of the Adsorbent industry in the global market. Adsorbents are the materials that sorb another substance. Adsorbents create layers on the surface through the process of adhesion. They extract some aspects from solids, liquids, and gases and make them stick to their surface without altering their chemical and physical properties. Adsorbents are mainly used in the form of moldings, rods, and spherical pallets. The properties such as abrasion resistances and high thermal stability pave their way into many end-user industries such as air separation, petrochemicals and drying, and water treatment. In the gas industry, adsorbents are used to dry gases such as steam crack gas, methyl chloride, LNG, and others. In water plants, it is used to remove fluoride and arsenic through a process of DE fluoridation.

The adsorbent market has witnessed significant growth due to the growth of major end-use industries such as water and air treatment, chemicals, and petrochemicals. Moreover, stringent regulatory norms provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the adsorbent market. However, the availability and high price associated with the procurement of raw materials for some specific adsorbents is projected to hamper the overall growth of the adsorbent market in the forecast period.

Arkema S.A

Axens S.A

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Clariant

Eden Energy Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan) Cabot Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

R Grace and Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global adsorbent market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the global adsorbent market is divided into molecular sieves, activated carbon, silica gel, and others. On the basis of application, the global adsorbent market is divided into petroleum refining, chemicals/petrochemicals, air separation & drying, packaging, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Adsorbent market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Adsorbent market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

