Composites Testing Market research Report broadcasts Research with an in-depth industry overview, describes the product/industry scope, and presents market outlook and status to 2027. Composites testing is the mechanical testing of composite materials to determine and evaluate various mechanical parameters such as stiffness and strength of the composite material component. Composite testing has been standardized by various organizations. ASTM, CEN, and ISO are the most widely employed international testing standards. Some of the most common testing methods include Cryotests, creep testing, Bending testing, and tensile testing.

As more and more companies realize the benefits of employing composite materials in their designs, the applications of composite materials are anticipated to surge in the forecast period. With the rising uses of composite materials in industries such as aerospace, automotive and transportation, defense, and wind energy, the need for composite testing is expected to surge. As composite materials find their ways in the design of critical components used in sports equipment, ships, sports cars, and other high performance application, the composites testing industry is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace. Severe regulations on the composite industry to comply with the stringent manufacturers’ proprietary testing standards and composite testing standards to ensure durability and safety is expected to create a conducive environment for the growth of the composites testing industry in the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Composites Testing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Composites Testing Laboratory Ltd.

Element Materials Technology

ETIM Composites

Exova Group PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Instron Corporation

Intertek Group PLC.

Matrix Composites, Inc.

Mistras Group, Inc.

Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Inc.

The “Global Composites Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Composites Testing market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global Composites Testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Composites Testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global composites testing market is segmented on the basis of testing method, product type, and application. On the basis of testing method, the composites testing market is segmented into non-destructive testing and destructive testing. The composites testing market on the basis of product type is classified into continuous fiber composites, discontinuous fiber composites, polymer matrix composites, ceramic matrix composites, and others. Based on application, the global composites testing market is divided into aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, building & construction, sporting goods, electricals & electronics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Composites Testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Composites Testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Composites Testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Composites Testing market in these regions.

