The South America Robotic Process Automation market accounted to US$ 64.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,009.1 Mn by 2027. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Robotic Process Automation Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Robotic Process Automation market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

RPA provides its users with an ability to in-source and off-shore RPA managed services, which further enables them to regain governance over process without any surplus cost. The cost incurred might even be lesser than off-shore process without RPA. Furthermore, the buyers are also attracted towards the robust return on investments offered through RPA deployments.

Robotics and automation are disruptively transforming the way businesses function. Presently, more than half of the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) service providers across the globe are engaged into mere replication of client processes, at reduced costs. However, the rapidly advancing technological environment is imposing constant pressure on the BPOs, as their conventional methods pertain to obsolete over the coming years. In addition, the end-clients are also considering automation of processes, while selecting BPO service provider. Owing to these factors the BPO service providers are witnessed investing into robotic automation of various repetitive processes.

In past few years, the BPO service providers, who have already implemented RPA solutions, have attained significant improvisations in their productivity levels and experienced noteworthy gain in their financial stats. This has further encouraged several other BPO service providers to implement RPA at an early stage in order to identify future growth opportunities, reduce debts and evade unwanted costs. In the year 2014, UiPath and Capgemini began to work on an advanced RPA technology, which after a year had reaped into cost reductions exceeded by 60 to 70%. This trend had received positive response from other BPO service providers.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Robotic Process Automation market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Robotic Process Automation market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Atos SE, Blue Prism Group PLC, NICE SYSTEMS, Pegasystems Inc., Thoughtonomy LTD

In coming years as RPA innovation advances, more and more BPO, shared services and captive operation initiatives are expected to become targeted for minimal or no human involvement. They would be likely to retool their business models in order to reflect higher service levels such as cost reduction, and enhanced cycle speed. This refurbished business model of the BPOs will have to incorporate RPA products. These factors are expected to drive South America Robotic Process Automation market.

The research on the South America Robotic Process Automation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Robotic Process Automation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Robotic Process Automation market.

