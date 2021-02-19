US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The US and Canada dragon fruit market was valued at US$ 129.15 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 194.10 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027.

US and Canada Dragon Fruit market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in Dragon Fruit market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. Dragon fruit, also called as pitaya, pithaya, or strawberry pear, is a fruiting tree that belongs to cactus family; its varieties belong to Hylocereus spp. Three varieties of dragon fruits are grown commercially—H. undatus (white flesh with pink-red skin), H.polyrhizus (red flesh with pink-red skin), and Selenicereus Megalanthus (white flesh with yellow skin). Dragon fruit is often classified under exotic varieties of fruits and vegetables. The fruit consists of natural dietary fiber along with vitamins and potent antioxidants, and it has low calorie content.

Leading US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market Players:

A Natural Farm

J & C Tropicals

Miami Fruit

Moonland Produce, Inc

Hoang Hau Dragon Fruit Farm Co., Ltd

Frieda’s

Melissa’s

Freshway Produce

US and Canada Dragon Fruit market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the US and Canada Dragon Fruit market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in US and Canada Dragon Fruit market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the US and Canada Dragon Fruit Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

