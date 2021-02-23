The telecom billing and revenue management market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 4250.9 million in 2019 to US$ 12394.0 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027. North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection abilities, resulting in decreased operational costs. Additionally, these telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services help telecom service providers in introducing new services in the market, along with improving customer experience with real-time account recharging services. Moreover, with the rise in networks, services, and solutions, telecom operators sustain high operational costs. Therefore, growing operating costs are generating demand for advanced telecom billing and revenue management solutions. The factors supporting the growth of the telecom billing and revenue management market also include rapid growth of the telecommunications sector, deployment of various innovative services, and growing number of customers.

Leading North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Players:

Accenture PLC

Nokia Corporation

Amdocs, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

Comarch SA

CSG Systems International, Inc.

GoTransverse International, Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Optiva Inc.

Mavenir Systems

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

AGILITY CIS

Comviva

Enghouse Networks

PANAMAX INC

STL.TECH

Vcare Corporation

North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

