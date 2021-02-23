The UK Tax Software Market was valued at US$ 611.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,331.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Tax software can be incorporated with various other software components, such as customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and reporting applications; also, the software performs calculations and generates reports. These software solutions offer real-time business visibility through their reports. Wide-ranging tax reporting and analysis across several businesses are increasing swiftly. To manage all the tax-related reports, organizations are embracing tax software. Due to the growing demand for cloud-based technologies in various industries, there is wide adoption of cloud-based tax software in these industries as is a cost-effective type with lowered processing time.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the UK Tax Software market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the UK Tax Software market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Acorah Software Products Limited (TaxCalc)

Andica Limited

BTCSoftware Limití

GoSimpleTax Ltd.

IRIS Software Group Ltd

Sage Group plc.

Taxfiler Limited

Capium

FreeAgent

Nomisma

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Wolters Kluwer

Xero Limited

Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the UK Tax Software market segments and regions.

The research on the UK Tax Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the UK Tax Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the UK Tax Software market.

