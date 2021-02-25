The Asia Pacific Human Machine Interface market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report. Human Machine Interface is a user interface or dashboard that connects users to machines, systems, or devices. The term is technically applicable to any screen that allows the user to interact with the device, but the Human Machine Interface is most commonly used in the context of industrial processes. The human machine interface market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1,139.1Mn in 2019 to US$ 2,535.1Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020–2027.

The HMI is the main point of contact between the user and the machine or process. A properly designed HMI system does more than just present control functions and information. It provides the operator with active functions to perform, feedback on the results of those actions, and information about the performance of the system.

Human Machine Interface systems are an important technology today, especially in medical devices. Hopefully, it will give you easy and reliable access, making the technology’s functionality simple and effective. The swift rise in the adoption of various automated industrial equipment, machinery, controllers, and the solution has gained significant traction among different industry verticals. As a result, the human-machine interface enabled products, devices, and a system also have gained momentum to facilitate the communication between the industrial machinery and humans through an interface and is likely to drive the human machine interface market.

Asia Pacific Human Machine Interface – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Configuration

Stand-Alone

Embedded

By End-User Industry

Energy & Power

General Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Others

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Kontron S&T AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Advantech Co. Ltd.

