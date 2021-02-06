Smart Parking report carefully analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects with respect to several industry aspects. Key elements covered in the report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This market report accomplishes comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provides a competitive landscape. Smart Parking market research report is a client-centric, leading edge and trustworthy which is formulated with the experience of skilful, enthusiastic and innovative team.

Market Scenario of the Smart Parking Market:

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research on Global Smart Parking Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The most recent Smart Parking Market Research study includes some significant activities of the current market size for the worldwide Smart Parking market. It presents a point by point analysis dependent on the exhaustive research of the market elements like market size, development situation, potential opportunities, and operation landscape and trend analysis. This report centers around the Smart Parking -business status, presents volume and worth, key market, product type, consumers, regions

Global Smart Parking market SWOT Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Research study is to define Market Sizes of various segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next 5-8 years. The study designed is to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the Industry facts including: Market Share, Market Size (Value and Volume) correlating each of the areas and countries covered in examination. Furthermore, the research additionally caters the detailed Statistics about the vital elements which Includes drivers & restraining factors to define the future growth of the market.

Global Smart Parking Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rise in number of vehicles leading to concerns regarding the solutions for parking is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand and adoption of IoT applied technology is also expected to be driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of implementing and subsequent increase in cost of the vehicles is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of smart parking is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global Smart Parking Market key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

Global Smart Parking Market Segmentation:

By System Type Guided Park Assist Smart Park Assist By Component Parking Sensors Steering Angle Sensors Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Display Unit By Sensor Technology Ultrasonic Sensor Radar Sensor Image Sensor By Vertical Government Commercial By Solution Security & Surveillance Parking Reservation Management Valet Parking Management License Plate Recognition By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Rivalry:

Smart Parking help customers in various application areas such as supply chain analytics, risk study, demand forecasting, and vendor management. The Industrial Lenses market solutions include various modules, such as financial survey, real-time and batch data analysis, category management, and compliance and policy management. The implementation of Industrial Lenses modules in the organizations will lead to higher data optimization, automated data cleansing, and sourcing category analysis.

Top Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Valeo, Delphi Technologies, AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, Amano Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, AppyParking, Smart Parking, TKH GROUP, and Nedap.

**For the data Information by region, company/ manufacturers, type and application, 2018 Is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, The prior year has been considered.*

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Smart Parking Market, By Type

7 Smart Parking Market, By Organization Size

8 Smart Parking Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Chapter Two Global Smart Parking Market segments

Global Smart Parking Market Regional Segmentation

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

