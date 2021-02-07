Global Cloud Database Security Market: Introduction

The Global Cloud Database Security Market report serves as a brilliant investment guide to deliver core information on diverse market elements such as customer motivators, customer response and behavior, brand developments and positioning across the competitive isle. The report is designed to aid the investment decisions and motivate crucial investment discretion for new businesses looking out for seamless market penetration.

The report is focused at delivering a high-end replication of all major growth facets across the competition ecosystem in order to ensure ample competitive edge for inquisitive market participants. Highly interested market participants and established international vendors may refer to this research report to design and deploy agile investment decisions.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the Cloud Database Security Market. Key players profiled in the report include:

With the rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, manufacturing, etc., is increasing. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest GrowthAccording to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region, and account for over 97% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cyber security awareness, companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions. Further, the growing speed and scope of digital transformation in the region, coupled with the advent of IoT, are leading to the existing network infrastructure being increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.



BFSI to Hold the Largest Market ShareWith growing technological penetration, digital channels (such as internet banking, mobile banking, etc.) are becoming the preferred choice of customers for banking services. Consequentially, the amount data volumes has witnessed a robust increase. To utilize this data to gather customer insights, banks and financial organizations are increasingly employing services. BFSI institutes have therefore opted for cloud solutions, to increase the ease in storage and analysis of complex data. However, the growing number of data breaches has led to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around USD 60 million by a malware. In addition, with greater customer expectation, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.



Growing Number of Cyber-attacksWhile enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.



Key Developments in the Market January 2018 IBM and Salesforce expanded their partnership, by bringing together artificial intelligence and cloud computing platforms. This partnership is expected to expand IBM’s customer base in the cloud solutions segment. January 2018 Amazon\s cloud business acquired Sqrrl, a security start-up with NSA roots. The founders of Sqrrl had previously worked for the US National Security Agency. This acquisition by the company is aimed at attaining business from US intelligence agencies. July 2017 IBM announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas, focused on automotive security and Internet of Things (IoT). The new services will be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers, focused on testing backend processes, apps, and physical hardware, used to control access and management of smart systems.



Major Players: IBM INC., FORTINET TECHNOLOGIES INC., PORTICOR LTD, INTEL SECURITY GROUP, MCAFEE INC., ORACLE PVT. LTD, IMPERVA INC., NETLIB SECURITY INC., HEXATIER LTD, THE HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY, TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS, INFORMATICA CORPORATION, VOLTAGE SECURITY INC., AMAZON WEB SERVICES, and AXIS TECHNOLOGY LLC, amongst others.



Understanding Segmentation:

The report in its subsequent sections includes elements of vendor profiles, manufacturer activities as well as stakeholder investments that tend to indicate high potential growth in global Cloud Database Security market. The primary motive of this exclusive insider report on global Cloud Database Security market hovers over underpinning crucial report elements pertaining to regional expanse that the market retains at a global platform and the various implications of vendor initiatives upon these regions that collectively reflect healthy growth trajectory.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Type I

Type II

Type III

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Application I

Application II

Application III

The report diversifies the global geographical expanse of Cloud Database Security market into five prominent regions such as Europe, APAC, MEA, North and South America.

The implications of various investment decisions maneuvered by protuberant manufacturers across various regional pockets have been minutely addressed in this versatile report. Details pertaining to country-wise developments along with immersive details on broad regional clusters have been showcased with prominent geographical enclosures such as enlisted as under:

APAC: With detailed outlook of countries comprising China, Japan, India, along with other Southeast Asian countries

Europe: Countries such the UK, France, Germany have been meticulously adjudged

North America: This section of the report comprises of various prominent countries such as Canada and the US

Other requisite details on remaining growth-oriented regions such as MEA and South America have also been pinned in the report to encourage growth proficient business decisions by players in global Cloud Database Security market.

The key regions covered in the Cloud Database Security market report are:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

Scope of the Report

The discussed Cloud Database Security market has been valued at xx million US dollars in 2020 and is further projected to grow at xx million US dollars through the forecast span till 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% through the forecast period.

Furthermore, in the interest of infallible business discretion with ample scope for growth prognosis, this report in its subsequent sections harps elaborately on other potential segments that play decisive roles in growth maximization. The market is diversified into crucial segments of type, application and region besides also including details on end-use probabilities and technological dominance. Each of the mentioned segment has been gauged to understand scope for profitability, sales performance as well as production and subsequent growth ratios that orchestrate fulfilling growth in the forthcoming years.

