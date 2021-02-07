Iran Independent News Service

Detailed Insights on ISO Certification Market with Upcoming Trends and Key Players Analysis

“Global ISO Certification Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”

Global ISO Certification Market Report gives a complete knowledge of ISO Certification Industry covering immensely significant boundaries including development scenario, size, share, challenges, cost structure, limit, growing technologies, mechanical developments, openings, key sellers and serious examination with top players, growth, size, share, and future forecast. This report is a mixture of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the ISO Certification industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the growth of the ISO Certification market and effectiveness.

ISO Certification Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Following:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • ISO Certification Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • ISO Certification Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • ISO Certification Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • ISO Certification Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global ISO Certification market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Major Players Covered in ISO Certification Market Report are:

  • Bureau Veritas
  • DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)
  • SGS
  • Lloyd’s Register Group Services
  • Intertek
  • The British Standards Institution
  • CERTIFICATION EUROPE
  • NQA
  • Lakshy Management Consultant
  • URS Holdings

Based on product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • ISO 9001:2015
  • ISO 27001-2013
  • ISO 22301: 2012
  • ISO/IEC 27032: 2012
  • ISO 14001: 2015
  • ISO Lead Auditor Training

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Information Technology
  • Metallurgy
  • Retail
  • Construction
  • Machinery and Equipment
  • Transportation, Storage and Communication
  • Chemical and Fiber
  • Aerospace
  • BPO
  • Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

ISO Certification Market landscape and the market scenario include:

  • Current market size estimate
  • Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
  • Market size by product categories
  • Market size by regions/country

The ISO Certification industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points in Table of Content of ISO Certification Market

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: ISO Certification MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: ISO Certification MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2020
  • Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: ISO Certification MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

  • ISO 9001:2015
  • ISO 27001-2013
  • ISO 22301: 2012
  • ISO/IEC 27032: 2012
  • ISO 14001: 2015
  • ISO Lead Auditor Training

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Asia – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • ROW – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: ISO Certification MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

  • Company covered
  • Company classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
    • Bureau Veritas
    • DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)
    • SGS
    • Lloyd’s Register Group Services
    • Intertek
    • The British Standards Institution
    • CERTIFICATION EUROPE
    • NQA
    • Lakshy Management Consultant
    • URS Holdings

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

