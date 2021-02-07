Iran Independent News Service

Discrete GPU Market 2021 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights

“Global Discrete GPU Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”

Global Discrete GPU Market Report gives a complete knowledge of Discrete GPU Industry covering immensely significant boundaries including development scenario, size, share, challenges, cost structure, limit, growing technologies, mechanical developments, openings, key sellers and serious examination with top players, growth, size, share, and future forecast. This report is a mixture of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Discrete GPU industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the growth of the Discrete GPU market and effectiveness.

Discrete GPU Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Following:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • Discrete GPU Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • Discrete GPU Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • Discrete GPU Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Discrete GPU Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global Discrete GPU market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Major Players Covered in Discrete GPU Market Report are:

  • Advanced Micro Devices (US)
  • IBM Corporation (US)
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)
  • Nvidia Corporation (US)
  • NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)
  • Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
  • MediaTek (Taiwan)
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
  • Broadcom Limited (US)
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated (US)
  • Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US)
  • Toshiba (Japan)
  • Spreadtrum Communications (China)
  • Allwinner Technology Co (China)

Based on product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • X86 Architecture
  • ARM Architecture
  • Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Consumer electronics
  • Server
  • Automotive
  • Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
  • Aerospace and defense
  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Discrete GPU Market landscape and the market scenario include:

  • Current market size estimate
  • Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
  • Market size by product categories
  • Market size by regions/country

The Discrete GPU industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points in Table of Content of Discrete GPU Market

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: Discrete GPU MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: Discrete GPU MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2020
  • Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: Discrete GPU MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

  • X86 Architecture
  • ARM Architecture
  • Others

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Asia – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • ROW – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: Discrete GPU MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

  • Company covered
  • Company classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

