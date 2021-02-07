Iran Independent News Service

Recommendation Engine Market is Expected to Deliver Higher Revenue in Next 5 Years

The newly added research report on the Recommendation Engine market is a complete guide to understand various factors that play a crucial role in growth progression. The report is designed to aid the investment decisions and motivate crucial investment discretion for new businesses looking out for seamless market penetration.

Recommendation Engine Market Report: Introduction

Report on Recommendation Engine Market is a comprehensive study that deals with the status and position globally and provides DROC analysis for changing competitive dynamics and different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Recommendation Engine Market is the most booming and promising sector of the industry. The Recommendation Engine market trend research process includes the analysis of different factors affecting the industry, with the government policy, competitive landscape, historical data, market environment, present and future trends in the market, upcoming technologies, technological developments, and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, market barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Recommendation Engine Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Following:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • Recommendation Engine Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • Recommendation Engine Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • Recommendation Engine Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Recommendation Engine Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global Recommendation Engine market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Major Players Covered in Recommendation Engine Market Report are:

  • IBM
  • Google
  • AWS
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Sentient Technologies
  • HPE
  • Oracle
  • Intel
  • SAP

The Recommendation Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential.

Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • Collaborative filtering
  • Content-based filtering
  • Hybrid recommendation

Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation by Application

  • Manufacturing
  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Media and entertainment
  • Transportation
  • Others

The report diversifies the global geographical expanse of the Recommendation Engine market into five prominent regions such as Europe, APAC, MEA, North and South America.

Recommendation Engine Market landscape and the market scenario include:

  • Current market size estimate
  • Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
  • Market size by product categories
  • Market size by regions/country

The Recommendation Engine industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points in Table of Content of Recommendation Engine Market

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Recommendation Engine Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 Recommendation Engine Market Business Segmentation

2.5 Recommendation Engine Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Recommendation Engine Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Recommendation Engine Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

And More…

