Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Analysis: Observe Potential Impact of COVID19, Industry Dynamics and Future Growth

Feb 7, 2021 , , , , ,

“Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”

Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report gives a complete knowledge of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Industry covering immensely significant boundaries including development scenario, size, share, challenges, cost structure, limit, growing technologies, mechanical developments, openings, key sellers and serious examination with top players, growth, size, share, and future forecast. This report is a mixture of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market and effectiveness.

Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis on Following:

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities
  • Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping
  • Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach
  • Data mining & efficiency
  • Interconnectivity & Related markets
  • Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Ecosystem Map
  • Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics
  • Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization
  • Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Dynamics (DROC & PEST Analysis)
  • Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Key Trends
  • KOL Recommendations & Investment Landscape
  • Company Competitive Intelligence

The report also focuses on the global major leading industry players of the Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Major Players Covered in Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report are:

  • Chargepoint(US)
  • ABB(Switzerland)
  • Eaton(Ireland)
  • Leviton(US)
  • Blink Charging(US)
  • Schneider Electric(France)
  • Siemens(Germany)
  • General Electric(US)
  • AeroVironment(US)
  • IES Synergy(France)
  • Chargemaster(Elektromotive)
  • Efacec (Portugal)
  • Clipper Creek(US)
  • DBT-CEV(France)
  • Pod Point(UK)
  • BYD(China)
  • NARI(China)
  • Xuji Group(China)
  • Potivio(China)
  • Auto Electric Power Plant(China)
  • Wanbang(China)
  • Qingdao Telaidian(China)

Based on product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)
  • Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Residential Charging
  • Commercial Charging
  • Workplace Charging

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast of the following regions are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market landscape and the market scenario include:

  • Current market size estimate
  • Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
  • Market size by product categories
  • Market size by regions/country

The Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Points in Table of Content of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2020
  • Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • The threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

  • On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)
  • Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Asia – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • ROW – Market size and forecast 2021-2026
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

  • Company covered
  • Company classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

By mangesh

