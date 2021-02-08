pH Balancer Market: An Overview

Impressive control on pH levels offered by pH balancers is emerged as ideal chemicals in pools and water treatment applications. Efficacy to modify the pH levels will increase the demand for pH balancers in range of applications. pH balancers not only maintain the pH levels but also improve the compatibility of brine fluids. Maintaining the pH levels improves the effectiveness of other additives used in various products such as beverages and cosmetic formulations. Primarily, pH balancers are used to maintain the pH levels in swimming pools in order to decrease the eye irritation and skin dryness. pH balancers lowers the pH of pool water which prevents the formation of calcium scales in pools. Further it absorbs excess amount of sodium bisulfate which balances the presence of chemicals in pools. Designed to lower pH levels in pools and water treatment applications with emerging applications of pH balancers in pesticides are set to increase the demand for pH balancers during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Surging Demand from Niche Applications to Fuel the Market Growth

Other than pool application, pH balancers have emerged as choice of chemical to enhance the productivity of pesticides. pH balancer maintains the pH of spray formulation and stabilizes the pH of formulation for longer period of time. It reduces the quantity of minerals like TDS and EC of water making it easy to absorb by plants. pH balancers decrease the stains of chemicals on plants which prevents the damage of leaves. In order to improve the pest management, pesticides application is poised to result in additional demand for pH balancers during the forecast period.

Coronavirus Outbreak to Hamper the pH Balancer Market

With more than over 1.5 million coronavirus confirmed cases and near one lakh deaths across the globe, global GDP is likely to suffer great recession if situation don’t get under control by the end of 2020. Over more than 200 countries have been affected in the world and over 150 counties are in a state of lockdown. Global import export has been disrupted and any kind of trade has been cancelled across countries. With rising number of confirmed cases and deaths, this pandemic crisis has already brought trillion dollars of loss in GDP. The current pandemic crisis is set to impact the global economy and numerous markets including pH balancer market till midterm forecast.

pH Balancer Market: Segmentation

The global pH Balancer market is bifurcated into four major segments: chemical, composition, application and region.

On the basis of chemical, the global pH Balancer market is divided into:

Ammonia

Carbon Dioxide

Caustic Soda (Sodium Hydroxide)

Hydrochloric Acid

Magnesium Hydroxide Liquid

Soda Ash

Sodium Carbonate

Other Chemicals

On the basis of form, the global pH Balancer market is divided into:

Gas

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of application, the global pH Balancer market is divided into:

Beverages

Pesticide

Pools

Waste Water Treatment

Other Applications

pH Balancer Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global pH Balancer market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Owing to presence of high number of swimming pools in United States, North America has driven the consumption of pH balancers during the historical period. Presence of over 10 million residential and 309,000 public swimming pools in United States, North America is set to maintain its supremacy in over other regions during the forecast period. North America is followed Europe and is set to represent sluggish growth rate till midterm forecast.

However, North America and Europe being the most affected regions will experience further decline in demand till the end of 2020. However, the scenario is projected to continue till pandemic situation gets under control.

pH Balancer Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global pH Balancer market are Anand Agro Care, Oshnic Crop Science Ltd., BioLab, Inc., Ecolab, Waterco, TETRA Technologies, Inc, IXOM, Wilhelmsen and others. The pH Balancer market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the pH Balancer market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The pH balancer market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, chemical, form and application.

The pH Balancer Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The pH balancer report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The pH balancer report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The pH balancer report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The PH Balancer Market Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

