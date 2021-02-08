Extended Reality market published by Market Industry Reports delivers thorough information on all the impacting factors starting from the drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and challenges. It also offers the COVID-19 impact on the Extended Reality market that has not only affected the businesses but also impacted the demand, logistics, the supply of raw materials, and more. The report further states valuable insights on the external factors as well including the import and export status, the product price, innovations in products, and much more.

Major Key Players of the Extended Reality Market are:

Qualcomm Technologies, HP Reveal, Accenture, Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation, Agile Lens, TATA ELXSI, Northern Digital, SoftServe, AugRay, and Mirari LLC, among others.

Major Types of Extended Reality covered are:

Mobile XR

PC-tethered XR

Major Applications of Extended Reality covered are:

Consumer

Commercial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths:

Increasing innovations in the materials for rising number of applications

Higher demand by the end users

Reasonably priced product for different applications

Weaknesses:

Easy available substitutes in the market

Opportunities:

Rising funding by the investors

Unexplored regions in the developing economies

Threats:

Better marketing of cheaper substitutes, hence consumer shift towards them

Regional and Competitors Landscape:

Geographically, the Extended Reality report covers key regions that offer deep insights on demographic details like gender, income, age-wise preference for products and more. In terms of competitive landscape, Extended Reality market adopts major marketing strategies including partnerships, mergers and acquisition, joint ventures, new product development, and more.

