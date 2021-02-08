”

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Vitamin C Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“”. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vitamin C market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vitamin C market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Vitamin C market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vitamin C Market, The global vitamin C market is expected to reach USD 1421.30 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of more than 3.20% from 1176.31 million in 2020; the actual sales is about 167.0 k tons in 2019. China is the largest Production countries of vitamin C, with a production market share more than 80.82%., Global Vitamin C Scope and Market Size, The global Vitamin C market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vitamin C market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026., By Company , DSM, CSPC Pharma, Northeast Pharma, Shandong Luwei, Shandong Tianli, Anhui Tiger, Ningxia Qiyuan, Zhengzhou Tuoyang, Henan Huaxing, Company Ten, , Segment by Type , Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Feed Grade, , Segment by Application, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Feed, Cosmetics, , By Region, North America, United States, Canada, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia , Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa Market Segment by Product Type: , Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vitamin C Market, The global vitamin C market is expected to reach USD 1421.30 million Market Segment by Application: , Market Analysis and Insights:

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vitamin C market.

TOC

1 VITAMIN C MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Vitamin C Product Overview 1

1.2 Vitamin C Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Food Grade 3

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade 4

1.2.3 Feed Grade 4

1.3 Global Vitamin C Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 5

1.3.1 Global Vitamin C Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026) 5

1.3.2 Global Vitamin C Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020) 6

1.3.2.1 Global Vitamin C Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 6

1.3.2.2 Global Vitamin C Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 7

1.3.2.3 Global Vitamin C Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020) 8

1.3.3 Global Vitamin C Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 9

1.3.3.1 Global Vitamin C Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026) 9

1.3.3.2 Global Vitamin C Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026) 10

1.3.3.3 Global Vitamin C Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026) 10

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020) 11

1.4.1 North America Vitamin C Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 11

1.4.2 Europe Vitamin C Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 11

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Vitamin C Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 11

1.4.4 Latin America Vitamin C Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 12

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vitamin C Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 12

2 GLOBAL VITAMIN C MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 13

2.1 Global Top Players by Vitamin C Sales (2018-2019) 13

2.2 Global Top Players by Vitamin C Revenue (2018-2019) 14

2.3 Global Top Players by Vitamin C Average Selling Price (ASP) & (2015-2020) 16

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Headquarter, key Area Served and Establishment Date 17

2.5 Vitamin C Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Vitamin C Market Concentration Rate (2018-2019) 17

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Vitamin C Sales and Revenue in 2019 18

3 GLOBAL VITAMIN C BY REGION 19

3.1 Global Vitamin C Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 19

3.2 Global Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 19

3.2.1 Global Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 19

3.2.2 Global Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 20

3.2.3 Global Vitamin C Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 20

3.3 Global Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 21

3.3.1 Global Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 21

3.3.2 Global Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 21

3.3.3 Global Vitamin C Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 22

4 GLOBAL VITAMIN C BY APPLICATION 23

4.1 Vitamin C Segment by Application 23

4.2 Global Vitamin C Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 23

4.3 Global Vitamin C Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020) 24

4.4 Global Vitamin C Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026) 24

4.5 Key Regions Vitamin C Market Size by Application 25

4.5.1 North America Vitamin C by Application 25

4.5.2 Europe Vitamin C by Application 25

4.5.3 Asia Pacific Vitamin C by Application 26

4.5.4 Latin America Vitamin C by Application 26

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vitamin C by Application 27

5 NORTH AMERICA VITAMIN C MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2015-2026) 28

5.1 North America Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Country 28

5.1.1 North America Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 28

5.1.2 North America Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 28

5.2 North America Vitamin C Market Size Market Share Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 29

5.2.1 North America Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 29

5.2.2 North America Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 29

6 EUROPE VITAMIN C MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2015-2026) 30

6.1 Europe Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 30

6.1.1 Europe Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 30

6.1.2 Europe Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 30

6.2 Europe Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 31

6.2.1 Europe Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 31

6.2.2 Europe Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 32

7 ASIA PACIFIC VITAMIN C MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2015-2026) 33

7.1 Asia Pacific Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 33

7.1.1 Asia Pacific Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 33

7.1.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020) 33

7.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 34

7.2.1 Asia Pacific Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 34

7.2.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 35

8 LATIN AMERICA VITAMIN C MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2015-2026) 36

8.1 Latin America Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 36

8.1.1 Latin America Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 36

8.1.2 Latin America Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 36

8.2 Latin America Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 37

8.2.1 Latin America Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 37

8.2.2 Latin America Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 37

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA VITAMIN C MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2015-2026) 39

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 39

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 39

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020) 39

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin C Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 40

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin C Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 40

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin C Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 41

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN VITAMIN C BUSINESS 42

10.1 DSM 42

10.1.1 DSM Corporation Information 42

10.1.2 DSM Vitamin C Products Offered 43

10.1.3 DSM Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 43

10.2 CSPC Pharma 44

10.2.1 CSPC Pharma Corporation Information 44

10.2.2 CSPC Pharma Vitamin C Products Offered 45

10.2.3 CSPC Pharma Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 45

10.3 Northeast Pharma 45

10.3.1 Northeast Pharma Corporation Information 45

10.3.2 Northeast Pharma Vitamin C Products Offered 46

10.3.3 Northeast Pharma Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 47

10.4 Shandong Luwei 47

10.4.1 Shandong Luwei Corporation Information 47

10.4.2 Shandong Luwei Vitamin C Products Offered 48

10.4.3 Shandong Luwei Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 49

10.5 Shandong Tianli 49

10.5.1 Shandong Tianli Corporation Information 49

10.5.2 Shandong Tianli Vitamin C Products Offered 50

10.5.3 Shandong Tianli Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 51

10.6 Anhui Tiger 51

10.6.1 Anhui Tiger Corporation Information 51

10.6.2 Anhui Tiger Vitamin C Products Offered 52

10.6.3 Anhui Tiger Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 53

10.7 Ningxia Qiyuan 53

10.7.1 Ningxia Qiyuan Corporation Information 53

10.7.2 Ningxia Qiyuan Vitamin C Products Offered 54

10.7.3 Ningxia Qiyuan Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 54

10.8 Zhengzhou Tuoyang 55

10.8.1 Zhengzhou Tuoyang Corporation Information 55

10.8.2 Zhengzhou Tuoyang Vitamin C Products Offered 56

10.8.3 Zhengzhou Tuoyang Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 56

10.9 Henan Huaxing 56

10.9.1 Henan Huaxing Corporation Information 56

10.9.2 Henan Huaxing Vitamin C Products Offered 57

10.9.3 Henan Huaxing Vitamin C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2019) 57

11 VITAMIN C UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 59

11.1 Vitamin C Key Raw Materials 59

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 59

11.1.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 59

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 60

11.2.1 Raw Materials 60

11.2.2 Labor Cost 60

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 60

11.3 Vitamin C Industrial Chain Analysis 61

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks, and Influences Factors Analysis 62

11.4.1 Vitamin C Market Opportunities and Drivers 62

11.4.2 Vitamin C Market Challenges 62

11.4.3 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis 63

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 64

12.1 Sales Channel 64

12.2 Distributors 65

12.3 Downstream Customers 67

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 68

14 APPENDIX 69

14.1 Research Methodology 69

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 69

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 69

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 70

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 71

14.1.2 Data Source 72

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources 72

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 73

14.2 Author Details 75

14.3 Disclaimer 75

”