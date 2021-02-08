LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Vegan Food Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Vegan Food market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Vegan Food market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Vegan Food market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Maple Leaf Foods, Kraft Heinz, Conagra Brands, Kellogg Company, Turtle Island Foods, Tyson Foods Inc., Else Nutrition, Forum II Merger Corporation, Burcon NutraScience, Laird Superfood, The Very Good Food Company, Modern Meat, Ingredion Incorporated, Bunge, AAK, Total Produce, Archer Daniels Midland, Hain Celestial Group, Unilever, Nestle, Growthwell Group, Yantai Shuangta Food, Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd., Itoham Foods, Fuji Oil Holdings, NH Foods Group, NR Instant Produce Market Segment by Product Type: Dairy Alternatives, Meat Substitutes, Others, Market Segment by Application: , Retail Channel, Foodservice Channel,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vegan Food market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vegan Food market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vegan Food industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vegan Food market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vegan Food market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vegan Food market

TOC

1 Vegan Food Market Overview

1.1 Vegan Food Product Overview

1.2 Vegan Food Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dairy Alternatives

1.2.2 Meat Substitutes

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Vegan Food Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Vegan Food Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Vegan Food Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Vegan Food Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Vegan Food Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Vegan Food Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Market Share Breakdown by Channel (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Vegan Food Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Channel (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Vegan Food Average Selling Price (ASP) by Channel (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Vegan Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Vegan Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Vegan Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Vegan Food Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vegan Food Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vegan Food Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Vegan Food Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vegan Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vegan Food Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vegan Food Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vegan Food Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vegan Food as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vegan Food Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vegan Food Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vegan Food Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Vegan Food Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vegan Food Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vegan Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vegan Food Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Vegan Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Vegan Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Vegan Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Vegan Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Vegan Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Vegan Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Vegan Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Vegan Food by Channel

4.1 Vegan Food Segment by Channel

4.1.1 Retail Channel

4.1.2 Foodservice Channel

4.2 Global Vegan Food Sales by Channel: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Vegan Food Historic Sales by Channel (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vegan Food Forecasted Sales by Channel (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Vegan Food Market Size by Channel

4.5.1 North America Vegan Food by Channel

4.5.2 Europe Vegan Food by Channel

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food by Channel

4.5.4 Latin America Vegan Food by Channel

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food by Channel

5 North America Vegan Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Vegan Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Vegan Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vegan Food Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Vegan Food Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vegan Food Business

10.1 Beyond Meat

10.1.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information

10.1.2 Beyond Meat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Beyond Meat Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Beyond Meat Vegan Food Products Offered

10.1.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development

10.2 Impossible Foods

10.2.1 Impossible Foods Corporation Information

10.2.2 Impossible Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Impossible Foods Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Beyond Meat Vegan Food Products Offered

10.2.5 Impossible Foods Recent Development

10.3 Maple Leaf Foods

10.3.1 Maple Leaf Foods Corporation Information

10.3.2 Maple Leaf Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Maple Leaf Foods Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Maple Leaf Foods Vegan Food Products Offered

10.3.5 Maple Leaf Foods Recent Development

10.4 Kraft Heinz

10.4.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kraft Heinz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kraft Heinz Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kraft Heinz Vegan Food Products Offered

10.4.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development

10.5 Conagra Brands

10.5.1 Conagra Brands Corporation Information

10.5.2 Conagra Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Conagra Brands Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Conagra Brands Vegan Food Products Offered

10.5.5 Conagra Brands Recent Development

10.6 Kellogg Company

10.6.1 Kellogg Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kellogg Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kellogg Company Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kellogg Company Vegan Food Products Offered

10.6.5 Kellogg Company Recent Development

10.7 Turtle Island Foods

10.7.1 Turtle Island Foods Corporation Information

10.7.2 Turtle Island Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Turtle Island Foods Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Turtle Island Foods Vegan Food Products Offered

10.7.5 Turtle Island Foods Recent Development

10.8 Tyson Foods Inc.

10.8.1 Tyson Foods Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tyson Foods Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tyson Foods Inc. Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tyson Foods Inc. Vegan Food Products Offered

10.8.5 Tyson Foods Inc. Recent Development

10.9 Else Nutrition

10.9.1 Else Nutrition Corporation Information

10.9.2 Else Nutrition Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Else Nutrition Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Else Nutrition Vegan Food Products Offered

10.9.5 Else Nutrition Recent Development

10.10 Forum II Merger Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vegan Food Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Forum II Merger Corporation Vegan Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Forum II Merger Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Burcon NutraScience

10.11.1 Burcon NutraScience Corporation Information

10.11.2 Burcon NutraScience Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Burcon NutraScience Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Burcon NutraScience Vegan Food Products Offered

10.11.5 Burcon NutraScience Recent Development

10.12 Laird Superfood

10.12.1 Laird Superfood Corporation Information

10.12.2 Laird Superfood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Laird Superfood Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Laird Superfood Vegan Food Products Offered

10.12.5 Laird Superfood Recent Development

10.13 The Very Good Food Company

10.13.1 The Very Good Food Company Corporation Information

10.13.2 The Very Good Food Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 The Very Good Food Company Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 The Very Good Food Company Vegan Food Products Offered

10.13.5 The Very Good Food Company Recent Development

10.14 Modern Meat

10.14.1 Modern Meat Corporation Information

10.14.2 Modern Meat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Modern Meat Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Modern Meat Vegan Food Products Offered

10.14.5 Modern Meat Recent Development

10.15 Ingredion Incorporated

10.15.1 Ingredion Incorporated Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ingredion Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Ingredion Incorporated Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ingredion Incorporated Vegan Food Products Offered

10.15.5 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Development

10.16 Bunge

10.16.1 Bunge Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bunge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Bunge Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Bunge Vegan Food Products Offered

10.16.5 Bunge Recent Development

10.17 AAK

10.17.1 AAK Corporation Information

10.17.2 AAK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 AAK Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 AAK Vegan Food Products Offered

10.17.5 AAK Recent Development

10.18 Total Produce

10.18.1 Total Produce Corporation Information

10.18.2 Total Produce Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Total Produce Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Total Produce Vegan Food Products Offered

10.18.5 Total Produce Recent Development

10.19 Archer Daniels Midland

10.19.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

10.19.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Archer Daniels Midland Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Archer Daniels Midland Vegan Food Products Offered

10.19.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.20 Hain Celestial Group

10.20.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Hain Celestial Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Hain Celestial Group Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Hain Celestial Group Vegan Food Products Offered

10.20.5 Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

10.21 Unilever

10.21.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.21.2 Unilever Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Unilever Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Unilever Vegan Food Products Offered

10.21.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.22 Nestle

10.22.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.22.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Nestle Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Nestle Vegan Food Products Offered

10.22.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.23 Growthwell Group

10.23.1 Growthwell Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Growthwell Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Growthwell Group Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Growthwell Group Vegan Food Products Offered

10.23.5 Growthwell Group Recent Development

10.24 Yantai Shuangta Food

10.24.1 Yantai Shuangta Food Corporation Information

10.24.2 Yantai Shuangta Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Yantai Shuangta Food Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Yantai Shuangta Food Vegan Food Products Offered

10.24.5 Yantai Shuangta Food Recent Development

10.25 Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd.

10.25.1 Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.25.2 Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd. Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd. Vegan Food Products Offered

10.25.5 Jinzi Ham Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.26 Itoham Foods

10.26.1 Itoham Foods Corporation Information

10.26.2 Itoham Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Itoham Foods Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Itoham Foods Vegan Food Products Offered

10.26.5 Itoham Foods Recent Development

10.27 Fuji Oil Holdings

10.27.1 Fuji Oil Holdings Corporation Information

10.27.2 Fuji Oil Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Fuji Oil Holdings Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Fuji Oil Holdings Vegan Food Products Offered

10.27.5 Fuji Oil Holdings Recent Development

10.28 NH Foods Group

10.28.1 NH Foods Group Corporation Information

10.28.2 NH Foods Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 NH Foods Group Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 NH Foods Group Vegan Food Products Offered

10.28.5 NH Foods Group Recent Development

10.29 NR Instant Produce

10.29.1 NR Instant Produce Corporation Information

10.29.2 NR Instant Produce Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 NR Instant Produce Vegan Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 NR Instant Produce Vegan Food Products Offered

10.29.5 NR Instant Produce Recent Development

11 Vegan Food Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vegan Food Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vegan Food Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

