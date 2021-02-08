ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “ID Card Printer Market 2027” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

ID card printer is a specially designed printer that is used for printing various cards such as employee badges, payment cards, driving license, among others. The growing focus towards automation and reducing operational costs are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global Id card printer market. The ID card printer market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of global as well as local players. Companies operating in ID card printer market are focusing on developing advanced printing solutions such as thermal printing to gain a strong customer base.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing manufacturing sector, increasing focus towards reducing time and material wastage are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the ID card printer market. A dynamic shift of buying pattern of users is expected to create business opportunities for the companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenue. The growing focus of large scale end-use industries towards updating their employee’s ID with latest and cost-effective products is also driving the growth of this market.

Key players profiled in the report include Card Technology Services, Cardworx, Evolis, Hewlett-Packard Company, Honeywell International Inc, IBO-Data Photo ID Cards and Access Control, ID Solutions (PTY) Ltd, Neopost SA, Smart Five, Zebra Technologies Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global ID card printer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ID card printer industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ID card printer market with detailed market segmentation by id card type, product type, technology, communication interface and geography. The global ID card printer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ID card printer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the ID card printer market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ID card printer market is segmented on the basis of id card type, product type, technology and communication interface. Based on id card type, the market is segmented into PVC card, plastic card, RFID card, others. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as single sided card printer, double sided card printer, retransfer card printer, high performance card printer and standard card printer. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as direct-to-direct card printer and rewritable. Based on communication interface the market is segmented as USB, Ethernet and wireless.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ID CARD TYPE

8. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE

9. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

10. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMMUNICATION INTERFACE

11. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. ID CARD PRINTER MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. CARD TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

13.2. CARDWORX

13.3. EVOLIS

13.4. HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY

13.5. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

13.6. IBO-DATA PHOTO ID CARDS AND ACCESS CONTROL

13.7. ID SOLUTIONS (PTY) LTD

13.8. NEOPOST SA

13.9. SMART FIVE

13.10. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

14. APPENDIX

