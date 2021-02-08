The integration of AI and other advanced technologies for alerting and pattern based monitoring is anticipated to fuel the Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management market growth. AI has proven to be extensively worthy of threat detection as it can detect anomalies, patterns, and outliers more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce. Several SIEM service providers have already integrated their existing solution with AI techniques for improvising their analytical and incident response abilities. In the forthcoming years as the end-users’ expectation regarding user behavior and threat detection capabilities increases, the collaboration of existing SIEM solutions with advanced analytical technologies is expected to drive remarkable growth through the value chain of SIEM market. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management market.

The Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004309/request-trial

China is anticipated to leads the Security Information and Event Management market across the Asia-Pacific region through the forecast period. The Indian market for SIEM is growing with the highest growth rate. In terms of cyber-attacks, India accounts for the highest count of Ransomware cases. This is majorly because the country lags in terms of noteworthy awareness and security measures for cyber threat protection. However, in the coming years, the country is anticipated to strengthen its regulation for cyber security, subsequently contributing to the growth of the SIEM market during the forecast period. This bolsters the Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management market on the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA-PACIFIC SECURITY INFORMATION AND EVENT MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Solution

Patch Management

Log & Event Management

Firewall Security Management

Others

By Service

Integration

Consulting

Support

By End User

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Government

Retail

Others

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Mentioned

AlienVault

DFLABS SPA

Fireeye, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

RSA Security LLC

SolarWinds Inc.

Splunk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00004309/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]