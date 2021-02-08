Robotics and automation are disruptively transforming the way businesses function. Presently, more than half of the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) service providers across the globe are engaged into mere replication of client processes, at reduced costs. However, the rapidly advancing technological environment is imposing constant pressure on the BPOs, as their conventional methods pertain to obsolete over the coming years. In addition, the end-clients are also considering automation of processes, while selecting BPO service provider. Owing to these factors the BPO service providers are witnessed investing into robotic automation of various repetitive processes.

The South America Robotic Process Automation market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The South America Robotic Process Automation market by Country is segmented as Brazil, Colombia, and rest of South America. Robotics has become an exhilarating capability enabling the service providers to suite up their clients with an ability to further digitalize their business processes. The trend is expected to witness significant adoption in South America Robotic Process Automation market for the year to come. In South America Robotic Process Automation market, Brazil accounts for largest market share as various robotics pioneers have expressed their willingness to invest in the technology.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for South America Robotic Process Automation in the market.

SOUTH AMERICA ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET –SEGMENTATION



Robotic Process Automation by Component

Solution

Services Training Services Professional Services



Robotic Process Automation by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Robotic Process Automation by Country

Brazil

Colombia

Rest of South America

Company Profiles

Atos SE

Blue Prism Group PLC

NICE SYSTEMS

Pegasystems Inc.

Thoughtonomy LTD

