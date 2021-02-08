The global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. An industrial furnace is a thermal enclosure in which raw materials are treated at high temperatures. They can achieve higher processing temperatures in comparison to the open-air systems. The fundamental structure of an industrial furnace contains a radiant section, radiant coil, convection section, flue gas stack, burner, and insulation. The industrial furnace is used in various end-user sectors, which include automotive, marine, aerospace, and defense.

Some of the key players of Industrial Furnaces Market:

ANDRITZ AG

Carbolite Gero Limited

Epcon Industrial Systems, LP

Gasbarre Products, Inc.

International Thermal Systems LLC

Ipsen International GmbH

NUTEC Group

SECO/WARWICK S.A.

Thermcraft Incorporated

Thermal Product Solutions

The Global Industrial Furnaces Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Major Regions play vital role in Industrial Furnaces market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Industrial Furnaces Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Industrial Furnaces market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Furnaces Market Size

2.2 Industrial Furnaces Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Furnaces Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Furnaces Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Furnaces Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Furnaces Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Industrial Furnaces Sales by Product

4.2 Global Industrial Furnaces Revenue by Product

4.3 Industrial Furnaces Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Industrial Furnaces Breakdown Data by End User

