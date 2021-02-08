Logistics is a key area of ​​third-party logistics (3PL) companies, and the proficiency in this area is always superior to that of a core company. Over the past few years, Southeast Asia has evolved to improve logistics services and related infrastructure and traceability to meet world-class standards.

The Southeast Asian third-party logistics market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.5% between 2020 and 2027, from $36.4 billion in 2019 to $55.7 billion in 2027.

Transportation is one of the most important service comprised in the 3PL operations and involves physically moving assets and goods in relatively safe manner on right time, in right condition, and in a cost effective manner.

The South East Asia Third Party logistics Market is growing along with the Manufacturing and Construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The third party logistics market is segmented on the basis of service, mode of transport, end-user and geography. Based on service, the market is classified into Dedicated Contract Carriage, Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing and Distribution and others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Manufacturing and Construction industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Third Party logistics in the market.

South East Asia Third-party logistics Market – By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

By Services

International Transportation

Warehousing

Domestic Transportation

Inventory Management

Others

By End-User

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

Company Profiles

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Sankyu Inc.

Saudi Logistics

United Warehouse Company Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Warehousing Projects and Logistics Company (WPL)

