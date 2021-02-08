“

The report titled Global Gray Iron Castings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gray Iron Castings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gray Iron Castings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gray Iron Castings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gray Iron Castings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gray Iron Castings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gray Iron Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gray Iron Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gray Iron Castings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gray Iron Castings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gray Iron Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gray Iron Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hitachi Metals, Grede Foundry, Draxton, MAT Foundry, Metal Technologies, Neenah Foundry, Denizciler, INTAT Precision, Kutno, Farinia Group, Rochester Metal Products, Willman Industries, Aarrowcast, Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting, Huaxiang Group, Meide Group, Tianjin New Wei San Industrial, Faw Foundry

Market Segmentation by Product: Vertical Molding

Horizontal Molding



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Agriculture, Construction and Mining

Machinery & Equipment

Municipal

Energy

Others



The Gray Iron Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gray Iron Castings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gray Iron Castings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gray Iron Castings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gray Iron Castings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gray Iron Castings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gray Iron Castings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gray Iron Castings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gray Iron Castings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vertical Molding

1.2.3 Horizontal Molding

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Agriculture, Construction and Mining

1.3.4 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.5 Municipal

1.3.6 Energy

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Gray Iron Castings Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Gray Iron Castings Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Gray Iron Castings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Gray Iron Castings by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gray Iron Castings Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Gray Iron Castings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Gray Iron Castings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Gray Iron Castings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Gray Iron Castings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Gray Iron Castings Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gray Iron Castings Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Hitachi Metals

4.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

4.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Hitachi Metals Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.1.4 Hitachi Metals Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Hitachi Metals Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Hitachi Metals Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Hitachi Metals Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Hitachi Metals Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

4.2 Grede Foundry

4.2.1 Grede Foundry Corporation Information

4.2.2 Grede Foundry Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Grede Foundry Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.2.4 Grede Foundry Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Grede Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Grede Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Grede Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Grede Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Grede Foundry Recent Development

4.3 Draxton

4.3.1 Draxton Corporation Information

4.3.2 Draxton Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Draxton Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.3.4 Draxton Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Draxton Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Draxton Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Draxton Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Draxton Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Draxton Recent Development

4.4 MAT Foundry

4.4.1 MAT Foundry Corporation Information

4.4.2 MAT Foundry Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 MAT Foundry Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.4.4 MAT Foundry Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 MAT Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.4.6 MAT Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.4.7 MAT Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 MAT Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 MAT Foundry Recent Development

4.5 Metal Technologies

4.5.1 Metal Technologies Corporation Information

4.5.2 Metal Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Metal Technologies Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.5.4 Metal Technologies Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Metal Technologies Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Metal Technologies Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Metal Technologies Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Metal Technologies Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Metal Technologies Recent Development

4.6 Neenah Foundry

4.6.1 Neenah Foundry Corporation Information

4.6.2 Neenah Foundry Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Neenah Foundry Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.6.4 Neenah Foundry Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Neenah Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Neenah Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Neenah Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Neenah Foundry Recent Development

4.7 Denizciler

4.7.1 Denizciler Corporation Information

4.7.2 Denizciler Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Denizciler Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.7.4 Denizciler Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Denizciler Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Denizciler Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Denizciler Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Denizciler Recent Development

4.8 INTAT Precision

4.8.1 INTAT Precision Corporation Information

4.8.2 INTAT Precision Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 INTAT Precision Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.8.4 INTAT Precision Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 INTAT Precision Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.8.6 INTAT Precision Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.8.7 INTAT Precision Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 INTAT Precision Recent Development

4.9 Kutno

4.9.1 Kutno Corporation Information

4.9.2 Kutno Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Kutno Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.9.4 Kutno Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Kutno Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Kutno Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Kutno Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Kutno Recent Development

4.10 Farinia Group

4.10.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information

4.10.2 Farinia Group Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Farinia Group Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.10.4 Farinia Group Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Farinia Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Farinia Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Farinia Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Farinia Group Recent Development

4.11 Rochester Metal Products

4.11.1 Rochester Metal Products Corporation Information

4.11.2 Rochester Metal Products Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Rochester Metal Products Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.11.4 Rochester Metal Products Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Rochester Metal Products Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Rochester Metal Products Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Rochester Metal Products Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Rochester Metal Products Recent Development

4.12 Willman Industries

4.12.1 Willman Industries Corporation Information

4.12.2 Willman Industries Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Willman Industries Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.12.4 Willman Industries Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Willman Industries Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Willman Industries Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Willman Industries Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Willman Industries Recent Development

4.13 Aarrowcast

4.13.1 Aarrowcast Corporation Information

4.13.2 Aarrowcast Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Aarrowcast Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.13.4 Aarrowcast Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Aarrowcast Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Aarrowcast Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Aarrowcast Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Aarrowcast Recent Development

4.14 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting

4.14.1 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Corporation Information

4.14.2 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.14.4 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Recent Development

4.15 Huaxiang Group

4.15.1 Huaxiang Group Corporation Information

4.15.2 Huaxiang Group Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Huaxiang Group Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.15.4 Huaxiang Group Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Huaxiang Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Huaxiang Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Huaxiang Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Huaxiang Group Recent Development

4.16 Meide Group

4.16.1 Meide Group Corporation Information

4.16.2 Meide Group Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Meide Group Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.16.4 Meide Group Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Meide Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Meide Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Meide Group Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Meide Group Recent Development

4.17 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial

4.17.1 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Corporation Information

4.17.2 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.17.4 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Recent Development

4.18 Faw Foundry

4.18.1 Faw Foundry Corporation Information

4.18.2 Faw Foundry Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Faw Foundry Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

4.18.4 Faw Foundry Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Faw Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Faw Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Faw Foundry Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Faw Foundry Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Gray Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Gray Iron Castings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Gray Iron Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales by Type

7.4 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Gray Iron Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gray Iron Castings Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Gray Iron Castings Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Gray Iron Castings Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Gray Iron Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gray Iron Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Gray Iron Castings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Gray Iron Castings Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Gray Iron Castings Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gray Iron Castings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gray Iron Castings Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Gray Iron Castings Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Gray Iron Castings Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Gray Iron Castings Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Gray Iron Castings Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Gray Iron Castings Clients Analysis

12.4 Gray Iron Castings Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Gray Iron Castings Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Gray Iron Castings Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Gray Iron Castings Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Gray Iron Castings Market Drivers

13.2 Gray Iron Castings Market Opportunities

13.3 Gray Iron Castings Market Challenges

13.4 Gray Iron Castings Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”