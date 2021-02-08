“

The report titled Global Fire Pit Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire Pit market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire Pit market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire Pit market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Pit market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Pit report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Pit report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Pit market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Pit market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Pit market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Pit market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Pit market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Patina Products, Crate and Barrel, Airxcel, Endless Summer, Outdoor GreatRoom, Bond Manufacturing, GHP Group, Landmann, AmazonBasics, Frepits UK, American Fyre Designs, Fire Sense, Designing Fire, ZheJiang Yayi, Shinerich Industrial, Jiangsu Gardensun, Camplux Machinery and Electric, Best Choice Products, TACKLIFE, YAHEETECH, KINGSO

Market Segmentation by Product: Wood Burning Fire Pits

Gas Fire Pits

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Fire Pit Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Pit market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Pit market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Pit market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Pit industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Pit market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Pit market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Pit market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Pit Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Pit Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wood Burning Fire Pits

1.2.3 Gas Fire Pits

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Pit Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire Pit Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire Pit Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Fire Pit Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Fire Pit Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Fire Pit Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Fire Pit Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Fire Pit Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Fire Pit Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Fire Pit Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Fire Pit Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Fire Pit Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Fire Pit Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Fire Pit by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Fire Pit Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Fire Pit Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Fire Pit Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Fire Pit Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fire Pit Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fire Pit Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fire Pit Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Fire Pit Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Fire Pit Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Fire Pit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Fire Pit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Fire Pit Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Fire Pit Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Pit Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Patina Products

4.1.1 Patina Products Corporation Information

4.1.2 Patina Products Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Patina Products Fire Pit Products Offered

4.1.4 Patina Products Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Patina Products Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Patina Products Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Patina Products Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Patina Products Fire Pit Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Patina Products Recent Development

4.2 Crate and Barrel

4.2.1 Crate and Barrel Corporation Information

4.2.2 Crate and Barrel Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Crate and Barrel Fire Pit Products Offered

4.2.4 Crate and Barrel Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Crate and Barrel Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Crate and Barrel Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Crate and Barrel Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Crate and Barrel Fire Pit Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Crate and Barrel Recent Development

4.3 Airxcel

4.3.1 Airxcel Corporation Information

4.3.2 Airxcel Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Airxcel Fire Pit Products Offered

4.3.4 Airxcel Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Airxcel Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Airxcel Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Airxcel Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Airxcel Fire Pit Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Airxcel Recent Development

4.4 Endless Summer

4.4.1 Endless Summer Corporation Information

4.4.2 Endless Summer Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Endless Summer Fire Pit Products Offered

4.4.4 Endless Summer Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Endless Summer Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Endless Summer Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Endless Summer Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Endless Summer Fire Pit Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Endless Summer Recent Development

4.5 Outdoor GreatRoom

4.5.1 Outdoor GreatRoom Corporation Information

4.5.2 Outdoor GreatRoom Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Outdoor GreatRoom Fire Pit Products Offered

4.5.4 Outdoor GreatRoom Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Outdoor GreatRoom Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Outdoor GreatRoom Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Outdoor GreatRoom Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Outdoor GreatRoom Fire Pit Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Outdoor GreatRoom Recent Development

4.6 Bond Manufacturing

4.6.1 Bond Manufacturing Corporation Information

4.6.2 Bond Manufacturing Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Bond Manufacturing Fire Pit Products Offered

4.6.4 Bond Manufacturing Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Bond Manufacturing Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Bond Manufacturing Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Bond Manufacturing Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Bond Manufacturing Recent Development

4.7 GHP Group

4.7.1 GHP Group Corporation Information

4.7.2 GHP Group Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 GHP Group Fire Pit Products Offered

4.7.4 GHP Group Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 GHP Group Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.7.6 GHP Group Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.7.7 GHP Group Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 GHP Group Recent Development

4.8 Landmann

4.8.1 Landmann Corporation Information

4.8.2 Landmann Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Landmann Fire Pit Products Offered

4.8.4 Landmann Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Landmann Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Landmann Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Landmann Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Landmann Recent Development

4.9 AmazonBasics

4.9.1 AmazonBasics Corporation Information

4.9.2 AmazonBasics Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 AmazonBasics Fire Pit Products Offered

4.9.4 AmazonBasics Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 AmazonBasics Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.9.6 AmazonBasics Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.9.7 AmazonBasics Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 AmazonBasics Recent Development

4.10 Frepits UK

4.10.1 Frepits UK Corporation Information

4.10.2 Frepits UK Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Frepits UK Fire Pit Products Offered

4.10.4 Frepits UK Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Frepits UK Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Frepits UK Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Frepits UK Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Frepits UK Recent Development

4.11 American Fyre Designs

4.11.1 American Fyre Designs Corporation Information

4.11.2 American Fyre Designs Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 American Fyre Designs Fire Pit Products Offered

4.11.4 American Fyre Designs Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 American Fyre Designs Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.11.6 American Fyre Designs Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.11.7 American Fyre Designs Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 American Fyre Designs Recent Development

4.12 Fire Sense

4.12.1 Fire Sense Corporation Information

4.12.2 Fire Sense Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Fire Sense Fire Pit Products Offered

4.12.4 Fire Sense Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Fire Sense Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Fire Sense Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Fire Sense Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Fire Sense Recent Development

4.13 Designing Fire

4.13.1 Designing Fire Corporation Information

4.13.2 Designing Fire Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Designing Fire Fire Pit Products Offered

4.13.4 Designing Fire Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Designing Fire Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Designing Fire Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Designing Fire Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Designing Fire Recent Development

4.14 ZheJiang Yayi

4.14.1 ZheJiang Yayi Corporation Information

4.14.2 ZheJiang Yayi Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 ZheJiang Yayi Fire Pit Products Offered

4.14.4 ZheJiang Yayi Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 ZheJiang Yayi Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.14.6 ZheJiang Yayi Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.14.7 ZheJiang Yayi Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 ZheJiang Yayi Recent Development

4.15 Shinerich Industrial

4.15.1 Shinerich Industrial Corporation Information

4.15.2 Shinerich Industrial Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Shinerich Industrial Fire Pit Products Offered

4.15.4 Shinerich Industrial Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Shinerich Industrial Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Shinerich Industrial Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Shinerich Industrial Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Shinerich Industrial Recent Development

4.16 Jiangsu Gardensun

4.16.1 Jiangsu Gardensun Corporation Information

4.16.2 Jiangsu Gardensun Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Jiangsu Gardensun Fire Pit Products Offered

4.16.4 Jiangsu Gardensun Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Jiangsu Gardensun Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Jiangsu Gardensun Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Jiangsu Gardensun Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Jiangsu Gardensun Recent Development

4.17 Camplux Machinery and Electric

4.17.1 Camplux Machinery and Electric Corporation Information

4.17.2 Camplux Machinery and Electric Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Camplux Machinery and Electric Fire Pit Products Offered

4.17.4 Camplux Machinery and Electric Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Camplux Machinery and Electric Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Camplux Machinery and Electric Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Camplux Machinery and Electric Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Camplux Machinery and Electric Recent Development

4.18 Best Choice Products

4.18.1 Best Choice Products Corporation Information

4.18.2 Best Choice Products Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Best Choice Products Fire Pit Products Offered

4.18.4 Best Choice Products Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Best Choice Products Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Best Choice Products Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Best Choice Products Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Best Choice Products Recent Development

4.19 TACKLIFE

4.19.1 TACKLIFE Corporation Information

4.19.2 TACKLIFE Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 TACKLIFE Fire Pit Products Offered

4.19.4 TACKLIFE Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 TACKLIFE Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.19.6 TACKLIFE Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.19.7 TACKLIFE Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 TACKLIFE Recent Development

4.20 YAHEETECH

4.20.1 YAHEETECH Corporation Information

4.20.2 YAHEETECH Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 YAHEETECH Fire Pit Products Offered

4.20.4 YAHEETECH Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 YAHEETECH Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.20.6 YAHEETECH Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.20.7 YAHEETECH Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 YAHEETECH Recent Development

4.21 KINGSO

4.21.1 KINGSO Corporation Information

4.21.2 KINGSO Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 KINGSO Fire Pit Products Offered

4.21.4 KINGSO Fire Pit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.21.5 KINGSO Fire Pit Revenue by Product

4.21.6 KINGSO Fire Pit Revenue by Application

4.21.7 KINGSO Fire Pit Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 KINGSO Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Fire Pit Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Fire Pit Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fire Pit Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fire Pit Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fire Pit Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Fire Pit Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fire Pit Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fire Pit Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Fire Pit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Fire Pit Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Fire Pit Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fire Pit Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fire Pit Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fire Pit Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Fire Pit Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fire Pit Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fire Pit Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Fire Pit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fire Pit Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Fire Pit Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fire Pit Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fire Pit Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fire Pit Sales by Type

7.4 North America Fire Pit Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Pit Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Pit Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Pit Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Pit Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Pit Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Pit Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Fire Pit Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Fire Pit Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Fire Pit Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Fire Pit Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Fire Pit Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Fire Pit Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fire Pit Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Fire Pit Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fire Pit Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fire Pit Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fire Pit Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Fire Pit Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Pit Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Pit Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Pit Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Pit Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fire Pit Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Fire Pit Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Fire Pit Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Fire Pit Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Fire Pit Clients Analysis

12.4 Fire Pit Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Fire Pit Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Fire Pit Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Fire Pit Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Fire Pit Market Drivers

13.2 Fire Pit Market Opportunities

13.3 Fire Pit Market Challenges

13.4 Fire Pit Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

