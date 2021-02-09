“

The report titled Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF SA, K.D Feddersen, Shanxi Junhui group, DuPont, Eastmen Chemicals, Huaian Ruanke Trade Co, ltd, Lotte fine Chemicals, Novamont S.P.A, Eastman Chemicals Company, Willeap, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials

Market Segmentation by Product: Composite Bags

Cling Films

Bin Bags

Medical Clothing



Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Agriculture

Fishery

Consumer Goods

Coatings



The PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Application

1.2.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.2.2 Composite Bags

1.2.3 Cling Films

1.2.4 Bin Bags

1.2.5 Medical Clothing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Fishery

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Coatings

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Production

2.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Price by Application

5.3.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

7.1.1 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.2 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

8.1.1 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

10.1.1 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF SA

12.1.1 BASF SA Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF SA Overview

12.1.3 BASF SA PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF SA PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.1.5 BASF SA Recent Developments

12.2 K.D Feddersen

12.2.1 K.D Feddersen Corporation Information

12.2.2 K.D Feddersen Overview

12.2.3 K.D Feddersen PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 K.D Feddersen PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.2.5 K.D Feddersen Recent Developments

12.3 Shanxi Junhui group

12.3.1 Shanxi Junhui group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shanxi Junhui group Overview

12.3.3 Shanxi Junhui group PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shanxi Junhui group PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.3.5 Shanxi Junhui group Recent Developments

12.4 DuPont

12.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DuPont Overview

12.4.3 DuPont PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DuPont PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.4.5 DuPont Recent Developments

12.5 Eastmen Chemicals

12.5.1 Eastmen Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eastmen Chemicals Overview

12.5.3 Eastmen Chemicals PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Eastmen Chemicals PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.5.5 Eastmen Chemicals Recent Developments

12.6 Huaian Ruanke Trade Co, ltd

12.6.1 Huaian Ruanke Trade Co, ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huaian Ruanke Trade Co, ltd Overview

12.6.3 Huaian Ruanke Trade Co, ltd PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huaian Ruanke Trade Co, ltd PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.6.5 Huaian Ruanke Trade Co, ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Lotte fine Chemicals

12.7.1 Lotte fine Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lotte fine Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Lotte fine Chemicals PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lotte fine Chemicals PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.7.5 Lotte fine Chemicals Recent Developments

12.8 Novamont S.P.A

12.8.1 Novamont S.P.A Corporation Information

12.8.2 Novamont S.P.A Overview

12.8.3 Novamont S.P.A PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Novamont S.P.A PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.8.5 Novamont S.P.A Recent Developments

12.9 Eastman Chemicals Company

12.9.1 Eastman Chemicals Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 Eastman Chemicals Company Overview

12.9.3 Eastman Chemicals Company PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Eastman Chemicals Company PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.9.5 Eastman Chemicals Company Recent Developments

12.10 Willeap

12.10.1 Willeap Corporation Information

12.10.2 Willeap Overview

12.10.3 Willeap PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Willeap PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.10.5 Willeap Recent Developments

12.11 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

12.11.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Overview

12.11.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.11.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recent Developments

12.12 Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials

12.12.1 Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials Overview

12.12.3 Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Product Description

12.12.5 Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Production Mode & Process

13.4 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Sales Channels

13.4.2 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Distributors

13.5 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Industry Trends

14.2 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Drivers

14.3 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Challenges

14.4 PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”