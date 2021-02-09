“The Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market

The Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Automated Guided Vehicles

Automated Cranes

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Robotics System

Conveyors

Other equipment

Software & Services

Key applications:

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Retail

General Manufacturing

Others

Key players or companies covered are:

Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Murata Machinery

Vanderlande

Mecalux

Beumer group

Fives group

Swisslog AG

Intelligrated

Knapp

Kardex AG

TGW Logistics

Grenzebach

Witron

Viastore

System Logistics

Egemin Automation

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Automated Materials Handling (AMH) Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

