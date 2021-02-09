“The Automated Pipetting System Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Automated Pipetting System Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Automated Pipetting System Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Automated Pipetting System Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Automated Pipetting System Market

The Automated Pipetting System Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Stand-alone system

Bench-top workstation

Multi channel system

Key applications:

Biotechnology & pharma industries

Hospital & diagnostic laboratory

Academic institutes

Research institutes

Key players or companies covered are:

Agilent

Analytik Jena

Aurora Biomed

Beckman Coulter

BioTek Instruments

Corning

Danaher

Douglas Scientific

Eppendorf

Gardner Denver Medical

FORMULATRIX

Tecan

Gilson

Hamilton Robotics

Hudson Robotics

Labcyte

METTLER-TOLEDO

PerkinElmer

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Automated Pipetting System Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Automated Pipetting System Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Automated Pipetting System Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Automated Pipetting System Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

