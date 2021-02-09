“The Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at:

https://i2iresearch.com/download-sample/?id=18063

The Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Audio, Video, & Image Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition

Real time Content Analytics

Security and Copyright Management

Key applications:

Media & Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Education& Healthcare

Automotive

IT & telecommunication

Defense & Public Safety

Others

Key players or companies covered are:

Arcsoft, Inc. (U.S.)

Digimarc Corporation (U.S.)

Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)

Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)

Clarifai Inc. (U.S.)

DataScouting (Greece)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Vobile, Inc. (U.S.)

iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)

Viscovery Pte Ltd. (Taiwan)

VoiceBace, Inc. (U.S.)

Nuance communications (U.S.)

Mufin GmBH (Germany)

Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.)

ACRCloud (China)

Audible Magic Corporation (U.S)

Civolution (U.S.)

Enswers, Inc. (South Korea)

Gracenote, Inc. (U.S.)

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Inquire or share your questions, if any:

https://i2iresearch.com/need-customization/?id=18063

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

Contact us:

i2iResearch – info to intelligence

Locational Office: *India, *United States, *Germany

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free: +1-800-419-8865 | Phone: +91 98801 53667″