KD Market Insights presents its latest research report on Global Business Intelligence Market. This report covers detailed analysis of major market players, revenue, price, regions, sales channel, distributors, dealers, research findings and Conclusion. The report offers a wide market overview in perspective of the factors that are anticipated to have an impressive and quantifiable impact on the studied market over the forecast period. It also includes detailed analysis of market environment including consumption patterns, demographic trends, consumer attitude, pricing trends, etc.

Growing adoption of mobile technologies such as cellphone, laptop, tablet and more is resulting in a huge amount of data generated within an organization, which in turn increases the demand for potential tools & technologies wherein a huge amount of data can be managed accordingly. Business intelligence includes data analytics and business analytics, further helps the business in processes and methods of collecting, storing, and analyzing data from business operations or activities to optimize a business’s performance.

Global Business Intelligence Market: Segmentation Analysis

Understanding the segments facilitates identifying the significance of different factors that contributes to the market growth. This market research report covers specific segments, which are as follows:

By Component

– Software

– Platform

– Services

– Managed Services

– Professional Services

By Data Type

– Structured Data

– Semi-Structured Data

– Unstructured Data

By Deployment Type

– On-Demand

– On-Premises

By Business Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Technology

– Cloud BI

– Traditional BI

– Social BI

– Mobile BI

By Application

– Operations Management

– Network Management and Optimization

– Predictive Asset Maintenance

– Sales and Marketing Management

– Fraud Prevention and Security Management

– Workforce Management

– Supply Chain Optimization

– Other Applications

By End-User

– Media and Entertainment

– Manufacturing

– Telecommunications and IT

– Transportation and Logistics

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Energy and Utilities

– Healthcare and Life Sciences

– Government and Defense

– Others

Regions covered:

Report Objectives:

– The report covers statistical analysis of the global Business Intelligence market including supply/demand, cost/profit, capacity, production, production value, and import/export.

– The research report provides some important new project proposals of Global Business Intelligence Market before assessing its feasibility.

– The report offers information regarding key market players, capacity, product specifications, production value, and 2020-2025 market shares for each company considered.

– The report also estimates 2020-2025 market demand, growth factors, opportunities, market development trends of Global Business Intelligence Market. Analysis of current market dynamics and historical assessment is also carried out.

Global Business Intelligence Market: Competitive Rivalry

This chapter studies various companies operating in Global Business Intelligence Market. It covers company financials, their expansion strategies and research & development status, for the forecast period. It also includes information regarding the strategic initiatives taken by key market participants to cope up with the competition. These companies are discussed in the report:

– Sisense

– Looker Data Sciences

– Tableau Software

– SAP SE

– Domo, Inc.

– Microsoft

– IBM

– QlikTech International AB

– Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.

– Yellowfin Business Intelligence

– Other Prominent Players

The Following are the Key Features of Global Business Intelligence Market Report:

– Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

– Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

– Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

– Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

– Market Segment Trend and Forecast

– Market Analysis and Recommendations

– Price Analysis

– Key Market Driving Factors

– Business Intelligence Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

