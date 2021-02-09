The global Wine market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Wine market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Wine market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Wine market, such as E&J Gallo, The Wine Group, Constellation Brands, Castel, Accolade Wines, Cantine Riunite & CIV, Concha y Toro, Treasury Wine Estates, Grupo Penaflor, Pernod-Ricard, Bronco Wine, Caviro, Trinchero Family Estates, Antinori, Changyu, Casella Family Brands, Diageo, China Great Wall Wine, Jacob‘s Creek, Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Wine market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Wine market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Wine market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Wine industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Wine market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Wine market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Wine market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Wine market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Wine Market by Product: , Price below 20 USD, Price 20-50 USD, Price over 50 USD

Global Wine Market by Application: , Retail Market, Auction Sales

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Wine market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Wine Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wine market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wine market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Wine Market Overview

1.1 Wine Product Overview

1.2 Wine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Price below 20 USD

1.2.2 Price 20-50 USD

1.2.3 Price over 50 USD

1.3 Global Wine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Wine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Wine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wine Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wine Industry

1.5.1.1 Wine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Wine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Wine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Wine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wine Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wine Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wine Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wine as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Wine Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wine Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wine Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Wine by Application

4.1 Wine Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail Market

4.1.2 Auction Sales

4.2 Global Wine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wine Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wine by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wine by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wine by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wine by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wine by Application 5 North America Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Wine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Wine Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wine Business

10.1 E&J Gallo

10.1.1 E&J Gallo Corporation Information

10.1.2 E&J Gallo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 E&J Gallo Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 E&J Gallo Wine Products Offered

10.1.5 E&J Gallo Recent Development

10.2 The Wine Group

10.2.1 The Wine Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 The Wine Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 The Wine Group Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 E&J Gallo Wine Products Offered

10.2.5 The Wine Group Recent Development

10.3 Constellation Brands

10.3.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information

10.3.2 Constellation Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Constellation Brands Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Constellation Brands Wine Products Offered

10.3.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development

10.4 Castel

10.4.1 Castel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Castel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Castel Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Castel Wine Products Offered

10.4.5 Castel Recent Development

10.5 Accolade Wines

10.5.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information

10.5.2 Accolade Wines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Accolade Wines Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Accolade Wines Wine Products Offered

10.5.5 Accolade Wines Recent Development

10.6 Cantine Riunite & CIV

10.6.1 Cantine Riunite & CIV Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cantine Riunite & CIV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Cantine Riunite & CIV Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cantine Riunite & CIV Wine Products Offered

10.6.5 Cantine Riunite & CIV Recent Development

10.7 Concha y Toro

10.7.1 Concha y Toro Corporation Information

10.7.2 Concha y Toro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Concha y Toro Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Concha y Toro Wine Products Offered

10.7.5 Concha y Toro Recent Development

10.8 Treasury Wine Estates

10.8.1 Treasury Wine Estates Corporation Information

10.8.2 Treasury Wine Estates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Treasury Wine Estates Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Treasury Wine Estates Wine Products Offered

10.8.5 Treasury Wine Estates Recent Development

10.9 Grupo Penaflor

10.9.1 Grupo Penaflor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Grupo Penaflor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Grupo Penaflor Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Grupo Penaflor Wine Products Offered

10.9.5 Grupo Penaflor Recent Development

10.10 Pernod-Ricard

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pernod-Ricard Wine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pernod-Ricard Recent Development

10.11 Bronco Wine

10.11.1 Bronco Wine Corporation Information

10.11.2 Bronco Wine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Bronco Wine Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Bronco Wine Wine Products Offered

10.11.5 Bronco Wine Recent Development

10.12 Caviro

10.12.1 Caviro Corporation Information

10.12.2 Caviro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Caviro Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Caviro Wine Products Offered

10.12.5 Caviro Recent Development

10.13 Trinchero Family Estates

10.13.1 Trinchero Family Estates Corporation Information

10.13.2 Trinchero Family Estates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Trinchero Family Estates Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Trinchero Family Estates Wine Products Offered

10.13.5 Trinchero Family Estates Recent Development

10.14 Antinori

10.14.1 Antinori Corporation Information

10.14.2 Antinori Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Antinori Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Antinori Wine Products Offered

10.14.5 Antinori Recent Development

10.15 Changyu

10.15.1 Changyu Corporation Information

10.15.2 Changyu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Changyu Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Changyu Wine Products Offered

10.15.5 Changyu Recent Development

10.16 Casella Family Brands

10.16.1 Casella Family Brands Corporation Information

10.16.2 Casella Family Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Casella Family Brands Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Casella Family Brands Wine Products Offered

10.16.5 Casella Family Brands Recent Development

10.17 Diageo

10.17.1 Diageo Corporation Information

10.17.2 Diageo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Diageo Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Diageo Wine Products Offered

10.17.5 Diageo Recent Development

10.18 China Great Wall Wine

10.18.1 China Great Wall Wine Corporation Information

10.18.2 China Great Wall Wine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 China Great Wall Wine Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 China Great Wall Wine Wine Products Offered

10.18.5 China Great Wall Wine Recent Development

10.19 Jacob‘s Creek

10.19.1 Jacob‘s Creek Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jacob‘s Creek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Jacob‘s Creek Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Jacob‘s Creek Wine Products Offered

10.19.5 Jacob‘s Creek Recent Development

10.20 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

10.20.1 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Corporation Information

10.20.2 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Wine Products Offered

10.20.5 Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates Recent Development 11 Wine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

