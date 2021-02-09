“The Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market

The Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Full-custom Design

Standard-cellBbased

Gate-array Based

Key applications:

Automobiles

Laptops

PCs

Smartbands

Smartphones

Smartwatches

Tablets

TVs

Key players or companies covered are:

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Linear Technology

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Skyworks Solutions

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

