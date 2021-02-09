Iran Independent News Service

Arcade Machines Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2026 with key players position (BMI Gaming, Dream Arcades, Neo Legend, Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE))

Feb 9, 2021

“The Arcade Machines Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Arcade Machines Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Arcade Machines Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Arcade Machines Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Arcade Machines Market

The Arcade Machines Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Upright Machine
Cocktail or table Machine
Candy Machine
Deluxe Machine
Cockpit and environmental Machine
Mini Machine
Countertop Machine
Large-scale satellite machines

Key applications:
Game Hall
Supermarket
Other

Key players or companies covered are:
BMI Gaming
Dream Arcades
Neo Legend
Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE)
Bally Manufacturing
Stern Electronics
Arcade Machines
Adrenaline Amusements

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Arcade Machines Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Arcade Machines Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Arcade Machines Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Arcade Machines Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

