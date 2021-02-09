“The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.
Deep analysis about Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Deep Learning
Querying Method
Natural Language Processing
Context Aware Processing
Other
Key applications:
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Institutions
Other
Key players or companies covered are:
Intel Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
Google
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
General Vision
Enlitic
Next IT
Welltok
Icarbonx
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Koninklijke Philips
General Electric (GE) Company
Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)
Johnson & Johnson Services
Medtronic
Stryker Corporation
Careskore
Zephyr Health
Oncora Medical
Sentrian
Bay Labs
Atomwise
Deep Genomics
Cloudmedx
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
