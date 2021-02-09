“The Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market

The Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Machine Vision

AGI

ASI

Key applications:

BFSI

Discrete & Process Manufacturing

Retail & Wholesale

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunications & Utilities

Others

Key players or companies covered are:

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Intel Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Ltd

Salesforce.com Inc.

IPsoft Inc.

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

