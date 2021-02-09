The global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market, such as Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Nucurrent, Powermat Technologies, Powerbyproxi, Witricity, ConvenientPower HK, Renesas Electronics, Leggett & Platt, Murata Manufacturing, Plugless Power They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market by Product: , Near-Field Power Transfer, Far-Field Power Transfer

Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market by Application: , Smartphones, Electric Vehicles, Wearable Electronics, Furniture

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Wireless Power Transfer (WPT)

1.1 Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Overview

1.1.1 Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Industry

1.7.1.1 Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Near-Field Power Transfer

2.5 Far-Field Power Transfer 3 Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Smartphones

3.5 Electric Vehicles

3.6 Wearable Electronics

3.7 Furniture 4 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Qualcomm

5.1.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.1.2 Qualcomm Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Qualcomm Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Qualcomm Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.2 Samsung Electronics

5.2.1 Samsung Electronics Profile

5.2.2 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Samsung Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

5.3 TDK Corporation

5.5.1 TDK Corporation Profile

5.3.2 TDK Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 TDK Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 TDK Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

5.4 Texas Instruments

5.4.1 Texas Instruments Profile

5.4.2 Texas Instruments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Texas Instruments Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Texas Instruments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

5.5 Nucurrent

5.5.1 Nucurrent Profile

5.5.2 Nucurrent Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Nucurrent Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Nucurrent Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Nucurrent Recent Developments

5.6 Powermat Technologies

5.6.1 Powermat Technologies Profile

5.6.2 Powermat Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Powermat Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Powermat Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Powermat Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 Powerbyproxi

5.7.1 Powerbyproxi Profile

5.7.2 Powerbyproxi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Powerbyproxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Powerbyproxi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Powerbyproxi Recent Developments

5.8 Witricity

5.8.1 Witricity Profile

5.8.2 Witricity Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Witricity Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Witricity Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Witricity Recent Developments

5.9 ConvenientPower HK

5.9.1 ConvenientPower HK Profile

5.9.2 ConvenientPower HK Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 ConvenientPower HK Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 ConvenientPower HK Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 ConvenientPower HK Recent Developments

5.10 Renesas Electronics

5.10.1 Renesas Electronics Profile

5.10.2 Renesas Electronics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Renesas Electronics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments

5.11 Leggett & Platt

5.11.1 Leggett & Platt Profile

5.11.2 Leggett & Platt Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Leggett & Platt Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Leggett & Platt Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Leggett & Platt Recent Developments

5.12 Murata Manufacturing

5.12.1 Murata Manufacturing Profile

5.12.2 Murata Manufacturing Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Murata Manufacturing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Murata Manufacturing Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Developments

5.13 Plugless Power

5.13.1 Plugless Power Profile

5.13.2 Plugless Power Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Plugless Power Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Plugless Power Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Plugless Power Recent Developments 6 North America Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

