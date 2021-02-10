“Global Business Travel Industry” report provides detailed study to understand current market scenario and future aspects. The report helps to comprehend Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities along with important developments in the Business Travel market.

Bleisure is defined as a practice of combining both business and leisure on a business trip. The popularity of bleisure travel is growing among corporate travelers worldwide, as it allows frequent travelers to take some time off from the hectic schedule of travelling and business meetings during a trip.More than half of of Business Travelers prefers to take bleisure trips. These trips help travelers in increasing their work productivity by reducing the stress associated with business trips. With increasing connected generation and young millennial business professionals, the demand for bleisure services is anticipated to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.

The Business Travel market accounted for US$ 1.37 Tr in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 2.09 Tr by 2027.

Business travel is a broad term that consists of all the activities executed to achieve a business goal or objective. This objective could be increasing sales, building business relationships, client support, business operations, training, and learning & development among many others. Business Travel is a critical function in any organization and travel managers sees it as an opportunity for revenue generation. For governments also, business travel generates jobs, increases income and tax revenues. Business Travel is affected by factors such as size of the economy, GDP growth, travel infrastructure development, population, industry mix, business dispersion, technology adoption, exports, oil prices, tax, security, and regulatory policies.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006074/

The reports cover key developments in the Business Travel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Business Travel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Business Travel market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Group

Booking Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Travel Management

CWT

Direct Travel, Inc.

Expedia Group

Fareportal

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Travel Leaders Group

The “Global Business Travel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Business Travel market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Business Travel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Business Travel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Business Travel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Business Travel Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Business Travel market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Business Travel market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006074/

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Business Travel Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Business Travel Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Business Travel Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Business Travel Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]